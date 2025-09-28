Georgia Tech Moves Down A Spot In The Latest AP Poll Rankings
Georgia Tech moves down in the latest AP Poll rankings. The Yellow Jackets are the No. 17 team in the country after their 30-29 win over Wake Forest. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 for the first time since 2014. Vanderbilt moves past Georgia Tech after their 55-35 win over Utah State and moves to 5-0 on the season. The Commodores were ranked No. 16 in the country.
As we discussed in predicting where the Yellow Jackets would land, we talked about the Crimson Tide. The Alabama win was massive as the Crimson Tide defeated previously ranked No. 5 Georgia. We mentioned they could emerge as a top 10 team. They are ranked at No. 10 overall in the new poll.
Despite moving down a spot in the rankings. It is not the worst thing in the world; a lot can happen over the next few weeks. As long as Georgia Tech keeps winning and handling business, they should be in a position to get where they want to be.
Georgia Tech will be on a bye week and will look to refocus and get healthy during the bye week before it plays Virginia Tech. They picked up a win over Wake Forest and were battle tested throughout the game but ultimately prevailed.
Here is what Coach Key has to say after the gritty win against Wake Forest.
We got a win. Really, a tale of two halves played about as poorly as we could play in the first half. Didn't look fast, didn't look crisp, didn't look sharp. A lot of execution errors. Played with some good energy with defense early, then we gave up big plays. The whole thing was coming at halftime, so we had to hit a hard reset,” said Key. “There was no yelling and screaming. There was no getting after people. I simply said to them, We have to take a deep breath, blow the first half out, and all that matters is us going out there to win the third quarter. Whether it's two possessions each, three, it doesn't matter. Our whole objective was to go out and win the third quarter.”
“We were able to do that, we won the third, and then brought them up in the middle. Then that was the next challenge. We have to win the fourth. I didn't mention anything about overtime,but obviously, you have to win that too. You know, there's something I say pregame usually. I said it before the game today. I said, you know, the harder we play, the faster we can play, as physical as we can play for 60 minutes or as much as they let us. I think I'm going to stop saying that. So, but credit to Wake Forest and the job they're doing. I credit our kids for not quitting. The one thing I'll say about this team, for 60 minutes and then some, there still was not one person outside of them that didn't believe they were gonna win the football game, right? They were accountable for their mistakes and their actions early on. They rallied and strung together some good plays, and like good situational football, they were there at the end.”
