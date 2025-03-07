Georgia Tech OC Buster Faulkner Details What the Next Step Is For the Yellow Jackets Offense in 2025
Ever since he was hired prior to the 2023 season, Buster Faulkner has been one of the ACC's top offensive coordinators and has made the Yellow Jackets into a formidable unit. Georgia Tech has had one of the top rushing attacks in the conference for two straight seasons, as well as being explosive in the passing game. There are still steps to take though if they want to be considered one of the elite units in college football.
So what can Georgia Tech do to take their offense to the next level? Faulkner spoke with the media yesterday and detailed what he thought needs to happen for Georgia Tech to do that this season:
"I think the biggest, you know you'd look back ten years ago this, you'd say this is year three and you're kind of picking up where you left off and we're really kind of back to square one with all the new pieces so the really the biggest thing with us just offensively when you look at overall is we got to be better fundamentally across the board we've relied a lot on scheme and we've got to get back to the basics and being really good You know, fundamentally at every position. So that's something we're really hammering this spring. Cut down a lot of offense to try to be better at that. So the kids aren't thinking as much. And then also, obviously, we've got a lot of new guys.
So the next progression, though, for us offensively is we've done a good job of running the football the last two years statistically. I want to see us be more consistent across the board. And we've had games where it's 260, and then we're right around 100. I'd rather be at 190 every week. And then I want to see the passing game take off, right? That's got to be the next step. Did a lot of study in this offseason and critical evaluations of us as an offense and also positionally. And then you really look across college football and it's not exact. But they basically took the four best records in each league, right? And kind of where were they passing in their league. And for the most part, everybody was in the top six, record-wise and passing. So that's something that you got to be able to throw and catch. It creates explosive plays. We've got those guys on our roster and that's where we've got to take the next step."
There is talent for Georgia Tech to be better on offense, but they have their fair share of questions as well. They are having to replace a lot of production at wide receiver, tight end, and at a couple of spots along the offensive line. The good news is that Haynes King, Jamal Haynes, Malik Rutherford, Keylan Rutledge, and Joe Fusile are all back for Georgia Tech this season, giving them a solid foundation to improve upon.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night
Predictions For Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State
Top 2026 EDGE Prospect Dre Quinn Has Set An Official Visit With Georgia Tech Football