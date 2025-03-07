Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night
Georgia Tech's season opener vs Colorado is being moved up a day. The Yellow Jackets game vs the Buffaloes will be played on Friday, Aug. 29th instead of Saturday, Aug. 30th.
The game will be televised nationally on a FOX or ESPN network. TV arrangements and kickoff time will be announced in the coming months.
The Friday opener will mark the second-straight season that Georgia Tech kicks off the season in a premium TV window. Last season, the Yellow Jackets kicked off the college football campaign with a 24-21 victory over No. 10 Florida State in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The Week 0 matchup drew nearly 5 million viewers on ESPN. Tech went on to be the Atlantic Coast Conference’s most-watched team in 2024, averaging 3.1 million viewers.
The Yellow Jackets’ 2025 opener at Colorado marks the first-ever gridiron matchup between the Jackets and Buffaloes and Tech’s first game in the Mountain time zone since it traveled to BYU in 2013 (GT has played twice in the Irish time zone since its last contest in MT).
When looking ahead to this game, Fanduel Sportsbook has Georgia Tech as an early 4.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 56.5.
FootballScoop's Zach Barnett ranked it as one of the best non-conference games of the 2025 season:
12. Georgia Tech at Colorado (Aug. 30): "In the 35th anniversary of the Yellow Jackets and Buffaloes' split national championship, it's the beginning of a new era for Colorado football in one way or the other. Either it's Game 1 of Coach Prime 2.0 as Deion Sanders coaches without Shedeur Sanders for the first time ever, or it's Game 1 of Coach TBD if Deion actually does take the Cowboy's job."
Coming into the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Georgia Tech has not had to face high pre-season expectations. The win totals in Vegas had them falling short of a bowl game in each of Brent Key's first two seasons as the head coach of his alma mater, but the Yellow Jackets exceeded expectations both times and ended up in a bowl game. Georgia Tech has played the underdog role pretty well, but with talented players returning, one of the program's best recruiting classes getting on campus, and a pretty solid transfer portal class, the Yellow Jackets could enter the 2025 season ranked in the top 25.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Additional Links
Predictions For Georgia Tech Women's Basketball vs NC State
Top 2026 EDGE Prospect Dre Quinn Has Set An Official Visit With Georgia Tech Football
Updated 2025 ACC Women's Tournament Bracket: Georgia Tech Moves On To Face No.1 Seed NC State After Win