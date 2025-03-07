Georgia Tech's Season Opener vs Colorado Changes Dates and Moves To A Friday night

𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 📆



Our season opener at Colorado has been moved to 𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗬, 𝗔𝗨𝗚𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝟮𝟵.



