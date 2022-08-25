Georgia Tech Offensive Coordinator Chip Long's Press Conference: 8/24

After Wednesday's practice, offensive coordinator Chip Long spoke to the media.

Here is everything that he had to say.

1. On Jeff Sims...

"I am really excited about Jeff. He has really taken it upon himself to really improve his game. Like I said the last time that I talked to you guys, through the spring and the summer, you can just see a gradual guy getting better, better, and better. Getting more comfortable with certain guys, certain schemes and I just can't say enough. Like any quarterback, you are going to have your good and bad days, but he has been very impressive running the operation, being another coach out there, and gluing everything together. It has been really nice."

2. On the different combinations they are trying on the offensive line...

"We are trying to get as many guys that can play. I have no problem rotation offensive linemen, some people want to try and keep the same group out there and I think that builds complacency sometimes. If we can have some groups play 40 snaps a piece, that is great and I think you get better and better and you build quality depth, so I am all for it. We are doing that with a lot of groups as well, wide receivers, running backs, guys that we can get the 40 best plays out of and have someone else do it, instead of one guy being out there for 80 and struggle the last 30. We are working by committee with a lot of positions right now so it keeps a lot of guys hungry and having to perform each and every day."

3. On how Chris Weinke has impacted Jeff Sims...

"I think it has had a great impact. Obviously, Coach Weinke has done it at the highest level. He has done it in college and in the pros, coached at every level, so he has that credibility with Jeff right away. I think the relationship has been great and that is with the whole group. You see improvement with everybody, so that is the number one spot. All eyes are on him in that room. What can we do to make him comfortable and make him a successful player, that is all we think about. The entire universe in our offensive staff starts with the quarterback and we figure it out from there. I think Jeff knows that and appreciates that and that is why he has worked so hard because he knows he has a group working hard for him."

4. On what he is seeing in the tight end room...

"I have been very pleased. A young man, Billy Ward, has really come on for me, playing winning football, consistent football and he needed to. His time is now. Peje' Harris has done a great job for me, I expect big things out of him and Luke (Benson) and obviously, Dylan (Leonard) has played a lot of football at this level. It is them getting comfortable with me, getting comfortable with the offense, and understanding the nuances with the position. They have all worked well for me and extremely hard. Just being able to add the depth with Billy has been a nice addition with that room."

5. On the wide receiver position...

"It is kind of like the offensive line, we are going to go with the hot hand. You know, if I can get three guys at our boundary that can give me 15 snaps and that is as far as they can go, then that is what they will do. I need an alpha to emerge in that group. Nate McCollum has probably been the most consistent of all of them. It is going to be play by committee there. Just figure out as the game goes on, who has the hot hand. A lot of guys are going to play and the ones that play the most are the ones making plays and not being disruptive out there. There is a lot of work to do there, Coach (Del) Alexander is doing a great job with what he has, but we need some guys to step up and be more consistent at that position, there is no doubt about it."

6. On coaching against Geoff Collins when Collins was at Temple...

"I remember being really nervous because the year before at Memphis, we could barely beat Temple and they had a bounce of great players. I know the defense they had. Notre Dame, they were 4-8, so being really nervous and I remember scoring on the second play and they should have just dropped the mic and left then. I just remember a lot of butterflies and having no idea what to expect with a first-time quarterback. That is every season with the first game and you gotta just go play and put the guys in good position to make plays and do what they are capable of doing. That is my job, they gotta go play and make some plays. That is why it is such an exciting game and profession. I remember being really nervous that first game, there is no doubt about it."

7. On if he has a preference of coaching on the sideline or in the coaches box...

"I will be on the field. I'll be on the field. Coach Weinke and Coach Alexander, Del has been with me a long time so he will be on the field with Brent (Key) as well and Mike Daniels will be up in the box."

8. On if he is trying to develop depth behind the top three running backs (Dontae Smith, Dylan McDuffie, and Hassan Hall)...

"We are always trying to develop depth. You're going to need all of those guys, so we need those young guys to keep coming on. They are having their good and bad days. Obviously, as a freshman when school starts, they are going to struggle the first week. You have three good veterans right there that have played some good football and have had a solid camp so we are really excited. Who takes care of the ball the best is going to play most of the reps. They all do that and take pride, so I am excited to see those guys play."

