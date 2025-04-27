Georgia Tech Offensive Tackle Jordan Williams Reportedly Signs As A UDFA With the Atlanta Falcons
After spending the past five seasons playing on the offensive line for Georgia Tech, former Yellow Jackets offensive tackle Jordan Williams is heading to the next level and he is not going to have to go far to continue his career. According to multiple reports, Williams is going to be signing as an undrafted free agent with the Atlanta Falcons and according to NFL insider Tony Pauline, Williams will have a chance to make the final roster.
Williams, a 6-foot-6, 315-pounder, played both guard and tackle over the course of his five seasons as a Jacket. He is Georgia Tech’s all-time leader with 53 career starts and has been an integral cog in helping pave the way for Tech to rank among the top 35 nationally in rushing offense (12th in 2023, 32nd in 2024) and the top 15 in fewest sacks allowed (15th in 2023, third in 2024) each of the last two seasons. Williams has earned overall grades of 52.8 (2020), 55.3 (2021), 53.9 (2022), 67.3 (2023), and 66.8 (2024) according to PFF (Prof Football Focus).
At the pro day held in March at Georgia Tech, Williams posted a 32-inch vertical jump, which would have tied for seventh among offensive lineman at the Combine.
Today, Georgia Tech saw tight end Jackson Hawes get selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round and defensive tackle Zeek Biggers was drafted in the seventh round by the Miami Dolphins.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers Drafted By The Miami Dolphins
Georgia Tech Tight End Jackson Hawes Drafted By The Buffalo Bills With the 173rd Pick
Former Georgia Tech Defensive End Kyle Kennard Drafted By The Los Angeles Chargers With the 125th Pick