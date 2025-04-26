Georgia Tech Defensive Tackle Zeek Biggers Drafted By The Miami Dolphins
Georgia Tech has had another player drafted. With the draft winding down, the Miami Dolphins selected Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Zeek Biggers with the 253rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Earlier today, Yellow Jackets tight end Jackson Hawes was selected by the Buffalo Bills.
Biggers played a lot of football over the past few years for the Yellow Jackets and has seen his draft stock rise each year. After playing in the Shrine Bowl last month, Biggers will look to continue to try and elevate his draft stock.
Biggers, a 6-foot-6, 320-pound defensive tackle, racked up 104 tackles (including nine for loss and two sacks) in four seasons as a Yellow Jacket. He played in 47 games over his four years at Tech, including 26-straight starts over the last two seasons, and was an honorable-mention all-Atlantic Coast Conference selection as a senior in 2024. He was a key cog in the middle of a Georgia Tech defense that ranked in the top 30 nationally against the run last season (122.2 ypg). Last month, he joined OL Jordan Williams in representing Georgia Tech in the East-West Shrine Bowl in Dallas.
After playing only 51 snaps in 2021, Biggers saw his snap count increase to 278 according to Pro Football Focus and he finished the season with a 54.5 grade from PFF and 32 tackles. He also had a 71.0 tackling grade in 2022. He improved his PFF grade to 61.8 overall in 618 snaps during the 2023 season, which was also his best season statistically. Biggers finished with 39 tackles, three pass deflections, and one sack. Biggers was part of a noticeable improvement on Georgia Tech's defense this past year, especially when it comes to run defense. Georgia Tech improved a lot from 2023 to 2024 in run defense and Biggers played a big role.
