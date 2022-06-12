Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech made an offer to another in-state O-lineman for the 2023 recruiting class

Georgia Tech has been conducting its camps in the month of June and seeing some prospects come through Atlanta. One offensive lineman that did so was Hillgrove offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway and he left Atlanta with an offer from offensive line coach Brent Key. 

Georgia Tech has been busy scouting and offering more offensive linemen for the 2023 class to go along with Ethan Mackenny, one of their commits for the 2023 recruiting class. 

Galloway is still picking up offers and interest this summer, but it was important for Georgia Tech to get out ahead of this recruitment. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football is set for a massive recruiting weekend

Could Georgia Tech be a landing spot for NC State transfer Tommy White?

2023 defensive lineman Gensley Auguste will take an official visit to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech basketball lands 2023 four-star prospect Blue Cain

Georgia Tech
Football

What Kind of Player is Georgia Tech Getting in Zachariah Keith?

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Trey Cornist, Georgia Tech
Football

What is Georgia Tech Getting in Running Back Trey Cornist?

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Khalifa Keith
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Running Back Khalifa Keith

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Benjamin Galloway

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Trey Cornist
Football

Georgia Tech gets their fifth commitment of the 2023 class with Trey Cornist

By Jackson Caudell14 hours ago
Zachariah Keith
Football

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From top Edge Target Zachariah Keith

By Jackson Caudell14 hours ago
Daniel Carson
Football

Western Illinois Transfer Daniel Carson Chooses Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell19 hours ago
RJ Adams
Football

Which Transfer Offensive Lineman is Going to Make the Biggest Impact for Georgia Tech?

By Jackson CaudellJun 11, 2022
Georgia Tech Football
Football

2024 Offensive Lineman Aidan Banfield Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 11, 2022