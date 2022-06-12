Georgia Tech Offers 2023 Offensive Lineman Benjamin Galloway

Georgia Tech made an offer to another in-state O-lineman for the 2023 recruiting class

Georgia Tech has been conducting its camps in the month of June and seeing some prospects come through Atlanta. One offensive lineman that did so was Hillgrove offensive tackle Benjamin Galloway and he left Atlanta with an offer from offensive line coach Brent Key.

Georgia Tech has been busy scouting and offering more offensive linemen for the 2023 class to go along with Ethan Mackenny, one of their commits for the 2023 recruiting class.

Galloway is still picking up offers and interest this summer, but it was important for Georgia Tech to get out ahead of this recruitment.

