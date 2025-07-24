Georgia Tech OL Keylan Rutledge Talks Development, Fall Camp & Standout OL Harrison Moore
Keylan Rutledge has had a great career so far for the Yellow Jackets, being named first-team All-ACC and an All-American by Sports Info Solutions. Despite all the success, he remains humble and hungry. He does his damage not only in pass protection but also with how efficiently he is in run blocking, ranking fifth in the SIS total points metric. He’s continued to grow and develop his game to the elite level that it is today. Rutledge talks about his development from offensive line coach Geep Wade and coach Key, who have been instrumental in his career.
“I think that's huge. That's another reason why you kind of choose Georgia Tech is because Coach Key's obviously been an offensive line coach. He knows and he's coached first-rounders, guys that went on and had all-pro careers. So he knows what it looks like, right? Coach Wade obviously is a character in his own right, but he's somebody that's gonna motivate you, gonna push you, gonna bring the best out of you,” said Rutledge. “I think those two guys together, then obviously, Coach Mike Polly, was one of my coaches at Middle Tennessee. He's with us now, he's our assistant. Coach Emil Ekiyor played at Alabama, he's played in the senior bowl, and he's a baller. You get all those guys talking O-line ball. Hey, where's the technique? Where's the hand placement? That's gonna make you better as a player.”
The offensive line will be a unit to watch as fall camp begins, especially with the Yellow Jackets replacing three starters from a season ago, from a top-ranked unit in 2024. Rutledge talked about what he is most looking forward to next week.
“Yeah, just getting the whole team there. This is our team. A thing about spring, especially now, it's like you don't know what moving pieces are going to come. It might be new players coming in. You have a good feeling, but this is now our set roster, right? So this is what we're going to have for the season,” said Rutledge. “The thing about camp is you get to see who really loves football, I think, you know, because there's going to be some hot days. There's going to be some days where you don't want to do it well. How is this team, how is this going to callous our bodies so that we can last come November and December when we want to play? So I think that's what we'll figure out.”
Rutledge also heaped praise on Harrison Moore as one of the leaders of the unit and one who has stepped up big for the Yellow Jackets.
“I think who stepped up in the O-line room as a leader, one of the leaders is Harrison Moore.
He's a guy as a true freshman that was able to play. Obviously, he's talented and everything, but he's got it here (in his mind),” said Rutledge. “I think as a guy that's probably gonna play center or has a shot to play center, or play one of them positions. He's a vocal leader, and he's about his business. A lot of 19-year-olds don't carry themselves like he does, so I think he's gonna be one of the leaders for us.”
It will be exciting to see who differentiates themselves on the offensive line outside of Joe Fusile and Rutledge as the Yellow Jackets embark on a new crop of talent in 2025.