While Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since 2016, they have been competitive against the Bulldogs in each of the past three seasons under Brent Key. They lost by eight points in 2023, by two points in eight overtimes in 2024, and by seven points last season. Moral victories might not mean a lot, but the Yellow Jackets turned this rivalry from lopsided to competitive over the past three seasons.

Next Saturday might be a return to previous seasons if the oddsmakers are to be believed.

Against the Bulldogs next Saturday, Georgia Tech has opened as a 35.5-point underdog according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the over/under is opening at 54.5.

What should we expect from Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech was facing arguably the hottest team in the country yesterday when they were defeated by the Demon Deacons.

The only team that could claim to be playing better than Wake Forest right now is in fact Georgia.

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While the Bulldogs did lose at home to Auburn, they have demolished every team since, blowing out South Carolina, Missouri, Ole Miss, and Florida.

After the loss on Saturday, Brent Key made it clear that he expects his team to show up ready to play in Athens next Saturday:

"We're going to show up. I promise you that. We'll show up. And, I mean, yeah, it is the most important game. Extremely important. So, I'm not. Again, not quite sure how to follow the question. Important to show up. But, yeah, they're the number one team in the country. All right, it's an in-state rival. Guys grew up playing against each other, playing with each other. And our goal is to put together a game plan that we can go execute and play a complete four quarters. All right, at the highest level we can play."

The biggest challenge (one of many) is going to be figuring out what to do at quarterback against what has been the best defense in the country. Yesterday in the loss to Wake Forest, Grady Adamson broke his collarbone and is not going to be available against the Bulldogs. Will Key let Alberto Mendoza start another game or will Georgia Tech give Graham Knowles a chance to make his first career start?

We will find out next Saturday.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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