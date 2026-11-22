Georgia Tech was outclassed at home by one of the best teams in college football in a 50-29 beatdown against Wake Forest. There were a few bright spots on Saturday and some players who continue to play at a high level. Let’s take a look at who stood out the most.

How did the Yellow Jackets grade out after Week 11? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

1. QB Grady Adamson- 88.3 (40)

2. QB Alberto Mendoza- 73.9 (20)

3. TE Chris Corbo- 69.3 (58)

4. QB Graham Knowles- 68.4 (4)

5. WR Rahkeem Smith- 68.4 (3)

6. RB Trelain Maddox- 67.0 (35)

7. WR Isaiah Fuhrmann- 64.9 (33)

8. WR Jordan Allen- 62.0 (45)

9. WR Debron Gatling- 61.9 (13)

10. TE Spencer Mermans- 60.5 (24)

11. RB J.P. Powell- 59.8 (8)

12. OL Malachi Carney- 58.0 (62)

13. OL Xavier Canales- 57.6 (32)

14. OL Will Reed- 54.0 (62)

15. TE Gavin Harris- 53.9 (26)

16. OL Jordan Floyd- 50.0 (62)

17. WR Dalen Penson- 49.6 (23)

18. RB Justice Haynes- 49.0 (28)

19. WR Jaiven Plummer- 47.5 (12)

20. OL Jameson RIggs- 46.7 (62)

21. OL Joseph Ionata- 46.3 (30)

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To no surprise, Grady Adamson was the highest-graded Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket on offense with an 88.3 grade. He also led them in rushing with 143 yards before getting hurt. Alberto Mendoza was the second-highest with a 73.9 grade. Chris Corbo rounded out the top three with a 69.3 grade.

Defense

1. CB Jon Mitchell- 72.0 (33)

2. EDGE Andre Fuller Jr- 69.7 (17)

3. EDGE Brayden Manley- 69.1 (17)

4. LB E.J. Lightsey- 69.0 (67)

5. EDGE Jordan Walker- 68.1 (49)

6. CB Jaedyn Terry- 67.2 (19)

7. DL Christian Garrett- 66.1 (27)

8. CB Jonas Duclona- 65.5 (64)

9. EDGE Taje McCoy- 64.3 (56)

10. DB Chris Hewitt Jer- 63.9 (4)

10. DL Tawfiq Thomas- 63.9 (46)

12. DL Vincent Carroll-Jackson- 63.5 (41)

13. LB Braylon Outlaw- 62.8 (13)

14. LB C.J. Gamble- 60.7 (11)

15. DB Kealan Jones- 55.5 (71)

16. CB Daiquan White- 55.1 (60)

17. DL Christian Speakman- 47.7 (28)

18. DB Tae Harris- 47.3 (72)

19. CB Zachary Tobe- 45.7 (30)

20. LB Cayman Spaulding- 42.3 (60)

21. EDGE Amontrae Bradford- 29.5 (7)

Jon Mitchell had one of his best performances as a Yellow Jacket, per Pro Football Focus (PFF), with the highest grade on Saturday vs. Wake Forest. Andre Fuller Jr. has produced back-to-back great weeks on defense. He just needs more reps. Third was Brayden Manley with a 69.1 defensive grade on Saturday. Overall, it was a tough outing against Wake Forest, but there were a few good moments on the field for players.