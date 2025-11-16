Georgia Tech Opens As A Small Favorite In Week 13 Game vs Pittsburgh
It was a close call on Saturday, but No. 16 Georgia Tech found a way to keep its CFP hopes and ACC Championship hopes alive by overcoming a 28-17 4th quarter deficit at Boston College. The Yellow Jackets now have a massive showdown against Pittsburgh next Saturday and it is going to be the first home primetime game of the year. Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh is going to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on ESPN.
In the game next Saturday, Georgia Tech is going to open as a 3.5 point favorite and the over/under is 61.5. The Panthers had won five straight games, but were blown out at home yesterday vs Notre Dame.
Georgia Tech (9-1, 6-1 ACC) would clinch its first ACC Championship Game berth since 2014 with a win in its ACC finale versus Pitt (7-3, 5-1 ACC).
In addition to the potential ACCCG berth and remaining in contention for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance, the Yellow Jackets are looking to close out a second-straight undefeated slate at Bobby Dodd Stadium with a win over Pitt. The Jackets have won 10-straight games at Bobby Dodd, but haven’t had back-to-back undefeated seasons at its venerable home since 1952-53 (when it was still known as Grant Field).
Saturday’s game is also Georgia Tech’s Senior Day, as it will honor its 26 seniors – including Heisman Trophy candidate Haynes King – prior to kickoff, Military Appreciation Day and the 25th anniversary of the Michael Isenhour Toy Drive.
Big Opportunity
Despite poor play on the defensive side of the football, Georgia Tech finds itself one win away from getting to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship. After the win last night, head coach Brent Key acknowledged the magnitude of the game next Saturday:
"Yeah, it's a home game for us, so I would expect to be a really good atmosphere. We love playing at home. You love the fans. I can't wait to see the fans and the students and everyone there. But I did do one thing different in the locker room just told the team I said I'm not waiting until tomorrow, I'm not waiting until tomorrow to talk, so maybe I did change the routine a little bit right I told them I said one week from now, right, we're in a play-in in all right, so from this moment forward everything is geared towards us playing the best football we can possibly play as a football team next Saturday so we're not waiting, there ain't no sit around 24 hour rule."
This is shaping up to be the biggest game of the Brent Key era and there is a lot on the line next Saturday. Will Georgia Tech rise to the challenge and defeat the Panthers?