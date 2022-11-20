Georgia Tech Opens As Big Underdog To No.1 Georgia

Georgia Tech is accustomed to playing the role of the big underdog this season and they are going to have to do it once again. This time though, it will be their in-state rival and the No. 1 team in the country as their opponent.

Georgia Tech opened as a 33-point underdog to Georgia in Athens on Saturday according to Circa Sports.

Despite Georgia Tech's big victory over North Carolina last night, this should not come as a surprise. Georgia has been the best team in college football for much of, if not all, of this season and it is going to be the biggest test of the season for interim head coach Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets in Athens.

Georgia Tech has not beaten Georgia since the 2016 season Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia has won four in a row in this rivalry and the games have not been close. The Bulldogs have outscored the Yellow Jackets 180-35 in those four games.

Georgia Tech is once again going to be down their top two quarterbacks (Zach Pyron and Jeff Sims) and will be relying on both Zach Gibson and Taisun Phommachanh to lead the offense. Gibson did a good job against North Carolina, finishing 13-18 for 174 yards.

The defense is what won the Yellow Jackets the game against the Tar Heels. Georgia Tech held one of the best offenses in the country to their season lows in points and yards. The Yellow Jackets racked up six sacks, 12 tackles for loss, and an interception. They also held North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye to his season low in passing yards.

It is going to be a massive challenge just to keep this game close on Saturday, but this Georgia Tech team under Key never backs down and will show up ready to play.

Georgia Tech vs Georgia will kick off at noon on Saturday in Athens and be televised on ESPN.

