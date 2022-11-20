Three Biggest Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Win Over No. 13 North Carolina

Yesterday marked a crazy day around the country in college football, but the craziest result might have come from a team that nobody expected.

Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina on the road and did so missing key players on offense. The Yellow Jackets overcame a 17-point deficit and scored 21 unanswered points to get the victory.

The win moves Georgia Tech to 5-6 heading into their rivalry game against No.1 Georgia next week in Athens.

So what are the three biggest takeaways from yesterday's win?

3. Whether He Gets The Head Coaching Job Or Not, Brent Key Has Done An Impressive Job

Georgia Tech is 4-3 under interim head coach Brent Key Georgia Tech Athletics

I wrote last week after the Miami loss that I thought that game showed that Brent Key did not deserve to get the head coaching job and while I am not here to suddenly reverse course and change my mind, this is an impressive win that should not be overlooked.

The win over a ranked Pitt team earlier in the season was a bit fluky in that Georgia Tech didn't exactly play well and was actually outgained by the Panthers and the Yellow Jackets benefitted from short field and turnovers. This was the exact opposite. There was nothing fluky about this win. Georgia Tech was just flat-out better than North Carolina last night.

Whether Key winds up getting the full-time job, what he has done has been incredible. Every time it looks like this team is done, they pop back up and do something that surprises you. That shows the belief these players have in Key and how he has them buying into his message.

He may or may not get the job, but he has made the decision tougher on new athletic director J Batt.

2. Zach Gibson Should be Praised for Bouncing Back and Playing Well in This Game

Zach Gibson led the 17-point comeback against North Carolina last night Georgia Tech Athletics

There is no sugarcoating it, Zach Gibson did not play well at all against Virginia, Florida State, or last week against Miami, but when Georgia Tech needed him most, Gibson delivered one of the most unexpected performances of the season.

Now, Gibson's stats are not going to blow you away, but he managed the game, did not turn the ball over, and was not sacked against this North Carolina defense. Gibson finished the game 13-18 for 174 yards.

Next week against No. 1 Georgia is going to be a different test altogether for Gibson and this offense, but give them tons of credit for guiding the Yellow Jackets to a win last night.

Georgia Tech defensive end Keion White had three sacks against North Carolina Georgia Tech Athletics

Against Florida State and Ole Miss (two pretty good offenses), Georgia Tech had their worst two performances of the season on defense. North Carolina was one of the top ten offenses in the country and I was worried about similar performances, but I was glad to be proven wrong by Georgia Tech in one of the best defensive performances in all of college football this season.

Why is it one of the best of the season? Georgia Tech held one of the best offenses in the country and their Heisman-contending quarterback Drake Maye to their season low in yards, points, and passing yards for Maye. UNC only had 108 yards in the second half.

No other team has played as good against this offense this season and there is a lot of praise that deserves to go around. Defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker has done a tremendous job at times this season (especially after the firing of Geoff Collins) and should get a fair amount of credit.

Keion White finished with three sacks, D'Quan Douse had one, Makius Scott had one, and Jason Moore had another, giving Georgia Tech six for the game. The defense also had 12 tackles for loss, as well as an interception by LaMiles Brooks.

There are a lot of reasons Georgia Tech won this game, but I think the defense belongs at the top of the list.

Georgia Tech is back in action in their last game of the regular season next Saturday against Georgia in Athens. Kick off is set for noon and the game will be on ESPN.

