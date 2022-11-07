Georgia Tech Projected To Make Bowl Game by CBS Sports

Georgia Tech is now 4-5 after their latest win over Virginia Tech and in winning, the Yellow Jackets kept their bowl hopes alive. It is still going to be an uphill battle for Georgia Tech to reach a bowl game with a remaining schedule of Miami, North Carolina, and Georgia, but there is still a chance.

One major outlet that is projecting Georgia Tech to make the postseason is CBS Sports. In the latest projections by CBS Sports Bowl Expert Jerry Palmer, Georgia Tech is going to Myrtle Beach to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The opponent for the Yellow Jackets will be the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Mountaineers are currently 5-4 and coming off of a loss to Coastal Carolina last Thursday. If this bowl projection came true, these two teams would play on December 19th at 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech still has hopes to make its first bowl game since 2018 Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

It would be quite the turnaround for Georgia Tech after starting the season 1-3. Interim head coach Brent Key has gotten this team to play hard every single week and if that continues, there is an outside shot at a bowl game.

Georgia Tech is going to be favored in its upcoming game against Miami and if the Yellow Jackets are going bowling, they will need to win this game. It will be the last home game of the season and will kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech vs North Carolina Kickoff Time Announced

Georgia Tech Basketball: Complete 2022-2023 Season Preview

Georgia Tech Football: Grade report for the offense in win over Virginia Tech

Everything from Brent Key after win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest takeaways from win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech: The good, the bad, the ugly from Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech's defense forces four turnovers in comeback win over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Baseball reveals 2023 schedule