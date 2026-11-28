The Yellow Jackets will have a new starting quarterback today against Georgia.

After Alberto Mendoza went down with an injury in the game against Wake Forest and Grady Adamson broke his collarbone, the Yellow Jackets have turned to Graham Knowles. Knowles has been a fixture in the program and has waited his turn patiently to start as quarterback. He will now get his chance with his first career start vs. the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mendoza took the field in Athens, but did not warm up.

The Graham Knowles era begins today against #1 UGA. Tough spot when you have five career snaps but he is a tough kid from Texas. pic.twitter.com/EK6IxajMey — Kelly Quinlan (@Kelly_Quinlan) November 28, 2026

As expected, Alberto Mendoza is not warming up here in Athens. Graham Knowles getting ready. pic.twitter.com/MVRZ1puZXk — Fletcher Page (@FletcherPage) November 28, 2026

Knowles first start

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In his career, Knowles has a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown. So what does Knowles bring to the table? Coach Key explains it and how he has ingratiated himself with his teammates.

“He's got great command. He has a great rapport with everybody on the team. He fits in with everybody. I mean, he's one of the guys everybody, I mean, you know, you when you talk about playing no scoreboard, faceless opponent, those things. When you saw the team, the excitement in the team on Saturday when he scored, I mean, that was awesome. I mean, that really was, I mean, they weren't worried about what the score is. They were worried about that play and uh, a teammate of theirs having success. I thought that was a really good thing to see.

He's been in the program now for a while. He knows what's going on, knows what this game means. Um, and you know, he's a tall guy, but he's deceptively can run, he can make the throws. So, great communicator. Did a great job, you know, communicating the information to the rest of the guys and getting them aligned and getting them set. So, uh, excited for him to have an opportunity,” said Key.

So how will the Yellow Jackets offense look?

Expect a heavy dose of running the football and using some of their best players in the ground game. Graham Knowles could provide some ability in the RPO game. He showcased that last week vs. Wake Forest with his physicality in the run game on his rushing score. The Georgia defense will be much tougher, but at least Knowles can provide an element of surprise.

They will probably throw different looks at Georgia, and you will probably see more creativity on offense. If Knowles is able to throw the ball at a high level and make the throws against a good Georgia secondary mixed with a running game, they can make some noise. It is easier said than done, but at least the Yellow Jackets will have a look at multiple quarterbacks this season, so they can decide what direction they want to go in going forward.

Saturday is a great opportunity for the Knowles to showcase his talent and what he can do on the field.