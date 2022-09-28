Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup With Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech fans have been used to the "Above the Line" that former head coach Geoff Collins used to release every game week. Collins used that instead of a real depth chart, but interim head coach Brent Key said that he was doing away with that in his press conference today and would be releasing an actual depth chart. That depth chart arrived today and there were not a ton of surprises on it.

Jeff Sims remains the starting quarterback, but something that does stand out is Dontae Smith being the undisputed starter at running back. Smith has been the best back this season and should be getting more carries, but Dylan McDuffie had seen some starts this year. E.J. Jenkins, Malachi Carter, and Nate McCollum remain the starting receivers and Dylan Leonard will be at tight end.

The offensive line is not going to look any different against Pitt, with Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams the starters up front.

Defensively, Keion White and Kyle Kennard are at the edge and Makius Scott and D'Quan Douse will be on the interior. The linebackers remain the same, as does the secondary.

After missing two kicks last week, kicker Jude Kelley is no longer starting and it will be Gavin Stewart who is doing the placekicking.

Hopefully, Key will be able to get enough out of this group after the week they have had. A very tough Pittsburgh team awaits on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs Pitt will kick off at 8:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.

