Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Matchup with Virginia

Georgia Tech is getting back on the field this Thursday for another ACC Coastal clash. The Yellow Jackets are looking to win their third straight game and keep pace in the division and will get to face a struggling Virginia team in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Ever since Brent Key took over as the head coach, he has brought back a regular depth chart instead of the "ATL" that Geoff Collins had. The depth chart was released today ahead of Thursday's game and there were no major changes to it.

It is good to see Jeff Sims atop the depth chart at quarterback after being banged up at the end of the game against Duke. While the depth chart lists the running backs as co-starters, it has looked that way for the past couple of weeks, and Hassan Hall has gotten the bulk of the carries.

Malachi Carter appears to be back from injury and is listed with Nate McCollum and E.J. Jenkins as the starters at receiver. Dylan Leonard is the starter at tight end and Corey Robinson, Pierce Quick, Weston Franklin, Joe Fusile, and Jordan Williams will be the starter on the offensive line.

The defensive line looks the same with Keion White, Makius Scott, D'Quan Douse, and Kyle Kennard going to be the starters. Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas are the linebackers.

True Freshman Clayton Powell-Lee is going to get his second start at safety after stepping in for the injured Jaylon King last game. He will be joined by Myles Sims, Zamari Walton, LaMiles Brooks, and K.J. Wallace.

Gavin Stewart will continue to be the starting kicker.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Georgia Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Midseason report for the secondary

Georgia Tech Volleyball is back in AVCA top ten

Everything from Brent Keys' press conference ahead of the game vs Virginia

ACC Basketball: Three ACC teams in initial AP Top 25

Georgia Tech Football: Game time vs Florida State announced

Georgia Tech Projected to make A Bowl game by ESPN

Georgia Tech Opens as a three-point favorite over Virginia

Georgia Tech Football: Linebacker mid-season report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-Season Defensive line report card

Georgia Tech Football: Mid-season offensive line report card