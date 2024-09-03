All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Matchup vs Syracuse

Georgia Tech travels to Syracuse this week in a pivotal ACC matchup

Jackson Caudell

Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against Georgia State Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 31, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) throws a pass against Georgia State Panthers in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports / brett davis-usa today sports

After beating Georgia State on Saturday, Georgia Tech looks to extend their winning streak when they travel to Syracuse for another pivotal conference matchup. The Orange are 1-0 after beating Ohio on Saturday in head coach Fran Brown's debut, but they are going to be without one of their best players on Saturday. Brown announced yesterday that linebacker Marlowe Wax is going to miss time and for a Syracuse team that had a hard time stopping the run vs Ohio, that could spell trouble.

Today, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart for Saturday's game.

QB

Haynes King

Zach Pyron

RB

Jamal Haynes

Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie, or Chad Alexander

WR

Eric Singleton

Christian Leary

WR

Malik Rutherford

Bailey Stockton

WR

Chase Lane

Leo Blackburn or Abdul Janneh

TE

Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes

Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede

LT

Corey Robinson or Jordan Brown

Ethan Mackenny

LG

Joe Fusile

Harrison Moore

C

Weston Franklin

Tana Alo-Tupuola

RG

Keylan Rutledge

Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs

RT

Jordan Williams

Benjamin Galloway

End

Sylvain Yondjouen

Josh Robinson

Nose

Zeek Biggers

Jordan van dan Berg or Jason Moore

Tackle

Makius Scott

Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore

Rush

Romello Height or Kevin Harris

Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford

Linebacker

Kyle Efford

E.J. Lightsey

Lineabacker

Trenilyas Tatum

Tah'j Butler

Nickel/Sam

Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelly

Syeed Gibbs

Cornerback

Ahmari Harvey

Zachary Tobe

Free Safety

LaMiles Brooks

Taye Seymore

Strong Safety

Clayton Powell-Lee

Jayden Davis

Cornerback

Warren Burrell

Nehemiah Chandler

Published
Jackson Caudell

JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football