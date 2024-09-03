Georgia Tech Releases Depth Chart Ahead of Week Two Matchup vs Syracuse
After beating Georgia State on Saturday, Georgia Tech looks to extend their winning streak when they travel to Syracuse for another pivotal conference matchup. The Orange are 1-0 after beating Ohio on Saturday in head coach Fran Brown's debut, but they are going to be without one of their best players on Saturday. Brown announced yesterday that linebacker Marlowe Wax is going to miss time and for a Syracuse team that had a hard time stopping the run vs Ohio, that could spell trouble.
Today, the Yellow Jackets released their depth chart for Saturday's game.
QB
Haynes King
Zach Pyron
RB
Jamal Haynes
Trey Cooley or Anthony Carrie, or Chad Alexander
WR
Eric Singleton
Christian Leary
WR
Malik Rutherford
Bailey Stockton
WR
Chase Lane
Leo Blackburn or Abdul Janneh
TE
Avery Boyd or Jackson Hawes
Luke Harpring or Josh Beetham or Ryland Goede
LT
Corey Robinson or Jordan Brown
Ethan Mackenny
LG
Joe Fusile
Harrison Moore
C
Weston Franklin
Tana Alo-Tupuola
RG
Keylan Rutledge
Brandon Best or Jameson Riggs
RT
Jordan Williams
Benjamin Galloway
End
Sylvain Yondjouen
Josh Robinson
Nose
Zeek Biggers
Jordan van dan Berg or Jason Moore
Tackle
Makius Scott
Horace Lockett or Thomas Gore
Rush
Romello Height or Kevin Harris
Jacob Cruz or Amontrae Bradford
Linebacker
Kyle Efford
E.J. Lightsey
Lineabacker
Trenilyas Tatum
Tah'j Butler
Nickel/Sam
Omar Daniels or Rodney Shelly
Syeed Gibbs
Cornerback
Ahmari Harvey
Zachary Tobe
Free Safety
LaMiles Brooks
Taye Seymore
Strong Safety
Clayton Powell-Lee
Jayden Davis
Cornerback
Warren Burrell
Nehemiah Chandler