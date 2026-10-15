Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination For Saturday's Game vs Virginia Tech

Saturday is getting closer and the big ACC showdown between Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech is right around the corner.

The Yellow Jackets, fresh off an upset win over Duke last Saturday, are heading to Blacksburg with another upset on their mind. The Hokies began the year 4-0 and were getting a lot of hype as a team that could make it to Charlotte to play for the ACC Championship, but that has faded following losses to Pittsburgh and California.

Virginia Tech is viewed as the favorite in this game, but they were last week against the Golden Bears as well and they lost to a team that was missing its starting quarterback, best defensive player, and a new play-caller.

Ahead of this game on Saturday, Georgia Tech has revealed their uniform choice for the matchup against Virginia Tech. It will be gold helmets, white jerseys, and white pants this weekend.

Can Georgia Tech pull another upset?

One of the first things that a casual fan might tell you when you ask them about Georgia Tech under Brent Key is that they have a penchant for pulling upsets against ACC teams when you least expect it. Case in point, last week vs the Blue Devils. When we last saw Georgia Tech, they were busy losing on the road to Stanford, but they fixed what they needed to, to a certain extent, and were able to beat Duke last weekend.

Just weeks ago, it would have been crazy to suggest that Georgia Tech would enter this game with more momentum than Virginia Tech. But after last week, it is hard to deny it. That does not mean that the Yellow Jackets are going to win, but there is more belief than there was a couple of weeks ago.

When talking with the media on Thursday, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key spoke highly of the Hokies and the job that James Franklin has already done:

"They are really good against the run. They're good getting pressure on the quarterback. Brent Priy is a guy that we know very well. Have gone against him a lot. One of the good guys in the business really is. Brent is a hell of a guy, hell of a coach. Really looking forward to going against his defense and what he does on defense. Offensively, a couple of new guys in the league that follow James with him and the offensive coordinator. Really on offense starts with quarterback. Older guy experienced, does a really good job running the offense, can make all the throws, sneaky fast in how he moves, and he'll throw it up there. So they get three really good running backs. Can't really tell who's the starter, who's not the starter there with those two guys, with two of them. And then they have, in my opinion, what is the best tight end room in the country. They are deep."

Though it is a tough place to play, but Georgia Tech has had success in Blacksburg previously. Can they find a way on Saturday?