Dontae Smith and Hassan Hall Named to Doak Walker Award Watchlist

College Football is getting closer and that is evidenced by media days going on and the college football award watchlists being released. On Wednesday, the Doak Walker Award, which is given to the nation's top running back every season, released its watchlist and it had two Yellow Jackets on it.

Dontae Smith and Louisville transfer Hassan Hall got the honor of being named to the watchlist and it shows the potential that the two players have. New offensive coordinator Chip Long is going to utilize the running game for the Yellow Jackets this season and he has talented backs to help make the offense run.

Both players have the tall task of replacing star running back Jahmyr Gibbs and will likely share carries in order to do so. Hall is coming over from Louisville after playing for the Cardinals for four years and Smith is looking to have his breakout season with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech is one of only five Power Five conference programs (Mississippi State, Southern California, Texas, and Wisconsin being the others) and one of 12 teams overall with multiple candidates on this season’s initial Doak Walker Award watch list.

Smith will be at ACC Media Days on Thursday, along with head coach Geoff Collins, defensive back Zamari Walton, and tight end Dylan Leonard.

