Georgia Tech Sends out new Offers for 2023 Recruiting Class

Every single week, it seems like the Yellow Jackets have found a new prospect to give an offer to. Georgia Tech is still looking for the first commitment in the 2023 recruiting class, but head coach Geoff Collins and his staff is hard at work to build a class that can bring optimism to the program and gets things turned around.

Let's take a look at some of the new offers that have been handed out in the past week.

Marquise Collins- RB, College Station, TX

Marquise Collins, a running back from the talent-rich state of Texas, was one prospect in the 2023 class that got an offer from the Yellow Jackets.

Collins is a 5-10 190 LBS back that is explosive and also a two-sport athlete who runs track. He is rated as a three-star recruit according to 247 sports and holds offers from other power five schools. Arizona, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, TCU, Texas Tech, USC, Utah, and others are pursuing Collins. It is still early in the recruitment and more in-state schools like Texas A&M and Texas could get involved.

Trevor Carter- LB, Ironton, OH

Trevor Carter is a four-star linebacker from Ohio that is currently committed to Cincinnati. He is one of the top prospects in the state of Ohio and it will be hard to pull him out of there, but the Yellow Jackets are going to give it their best shot.

Carter holds other offers from Arkansas, Illinois, Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and others. He does not hold an offer from Notre Dame or Ohio State yet and could be waiting for one like so many top prospects in the midwest do.

Tay'Shawn Wilson- Defensive Back, Houston, TX

Another top prospect in the state of Texas got an offer from Georgia Tech and this time it was a defensive back. Tay'Shawn Wilson is a 5-9 175 LBS defensive back that is starting to get more looks from top schools. The Yellow Jackets were his latest power-five offer.

In-state schools like Texas, Baylor, and Houston have already offered and other power five offers include Nebraska and Colorado. It is always tough to pull kids out of state when being pursued by the top schools in-state, but Georgia Tech is going to try to make it happen.

Stephen Johnson- Defensive lineman- Fayetteville, GA

A Local defensive lineman received an offer from the Yellow Jackets this weekend and it was Stephen Johnson from Whitewater highschool. Johnson is a big prospect at 6-4 310 LBS and is still flying under the radar from some of the biggest programs.

Tech is looking to get ahead in this recruitment, as Johnson's only other division one offer is Western Kentucky. He has made visits to Georgia Tech recently as well. He is a prospect worth keeping an eye on to see if he starts to gain more attention throughout the summer.

Amare Snowden- Defensive Back- Roseville, MI

Georgia Tech sent out an offer to a Michigan prospect over the weekend. Amare Snowden is a four-star prospect from Roseville, MI. Snowden plays both ways and is also a receiver, but projects as more of a defensive back at the next level.

Not surprisingly, Snowden holds offers from some of the top schools in the country. Cincinnati, Iowa, Penn State, Arkansas, Boston College, Wisconsin, and Notre Dame have offered the 6-3 200 LBS defensive back. He possesses the kind of size that teams covet at the position and is a high-ceiling prospect.

Justin Cryer- Linebacker- Brookshire, TX

The third prospect from the state of Texas to receive an offer from Georgia Tech in the last week was Justin Cryer. Cryer is a 6-1 220 LBS linebacker prospect that plays at Royal high school in Texas.

Cryer holds offers from schools such as Florida State, Arkansas, Arizona State, and SMU. He seems to be getting more attention and is being looked at by more schools. Georgia Tech seems to be making an effort in the state of Texas and Cryer is the latest prospect from the state to receive an offer.

