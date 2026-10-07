Georgia Tech Set To Debut New Reck Decal and Helmets This Saturday vs Duke

Georgia Tech is going to debut a new look this Saturday against the undefeated Duke Blue Devils.

To help celebrate Reck Day, Georgia Tech is debuting a brand new Reck decal on their helmets for the big game on Saturday.

The new look decal was well received by Georgia Tech fans on social media:

RECK ON THE HELMET RECK ON THE HELMET RECK ON THE HELMET!!!! https://t.co/70PUfwOBpE — From the Rumble Seat (@FTRSBlog) October 6, 2026

It will be a new look for the Yellow Jackets, but the thing the fans care the most about is getting a win against Duke and trying to get the season back on track, no matter how cool the decal on the helmet looks.

The Yellow Jackets have not released their full uniform combination for the game on Saturday, but that will likely come on Thursday as it usually does

Can Georgia Tech win?

The Yellow Jackets are going to be facing a tough matchup on Saturday afternoon. Duke is undefeated, has one of the best running backs in the country, and one of the best defenses in the ACC. The only defense that allows fewer points per game than the Blue Devils is Miami, who currently ranks as the No. 4 team in the country.

Today, during his media availability, Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key was very complimentary of the Blue Devils' defense:

“They have the ability to pressure. You know, they have various pressure packages, blitz and whatever. But they also play man coverage. They play zone. They mix it up. They disguise things well. They support in the run game very hard. They have tendencies. They do a good job reading their tendencies on what they have. They're a well-coached team. To do one thing and look like something else, that's challenging. So we've got to have good eyes. We've got to play with good discipline. We've got to play collective team football.”

Key was also adamant that despite the 1-3 start, the standards for this program are not changing:

“It's about collectively binding to the principles and the values of the organization. The standards. Standards are not changing. There are boundaries here. Boundaries don't do the job. The enforcement of boundaries does the job. There are rules. There are standards. There's a way we do things. That's whether you're in the building, on the field, away from here, socially, with your family. None of that matters. There's a way you carry yourself as a Georgia Tech football player, and that will not change."

Georgia Tech will attempt to wreck Duke's season while wearing their new Reck decal on their helmets this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.