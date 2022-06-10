Georgia Tech set to Host 2023 Offensive Line Target Elias Cloy for Official Visit

Georgia Tech is hoping to add to their offensive line with the addition of Elias Cloy

Georgia Tech got one offensive line commmit last week when Lassiter's Ethan Mackenny committed to the Yellow Jackets. A big official visit weekend is on deck for Georgia Tech and one of the prospects that is coming to the flats is going to be Alpharetta's Elias Cloy.

Cloy was offered by the Yellow Jackets coaching staff in May and he has seen his offer list grow. ACC rivals like Louisville have offered Cloy and other programs like Indiana and Maryland have as well.

A big prospect that is getting better like Cloy is someone that Georgia Tech needs to keep home. He might not be ready to contribute for a few years, but has the upside to be a future starter in the ACC.

Keep an eye on where Georgia Tech stands after the official visit this weekend and if there could be a commitment.

