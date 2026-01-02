Georgia Tech is set to host former LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester. In his time with the tigers, he had 14 career starts, seeing some time at center and left tackle.

According to CBS Sports Chris Hummer he is set to visit Georgia Tech, Baylor, South Carolina, and Mississippi State. 247Sports has Chester rated as a three-star prospect coming out of the transfer portal, the No.12 offensive tackle, and the No.294 player overall. He sports an 86 overall ranking.

What do the numbers say?

According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), Chester registered a 49.8 offensive grade, 59.0 passing grade, and a 43.0 pass blocking grade for the 2025 campaign. He produced his best pass block grade against Western Kentucky, finishing with an 84.5. When he blocked in true pass sets this season, Chester allowed four quarterback hurries, three QB hits, and two sacks on 172 pass block snaps. Where he grades best is his pass block efficiency, which is an 87.8. His best college season came in 2023 when he registered a 75.6 pass block grade. It was also his best season offensively as Chester finished with a 57.4 offensive grade.

They aren’t perfect numbers, but areas he can clean up and continue to work on to improve his game. Georgia Tech has been known for helping offensive linemen improve while under their tutelage. The Yellow Jackets have a new offensive line coach in Allen Mogridge, but they have been known as one of the better offensive lines in the country under head coach Brent Key.

Why it could make sense?

Chester starred at Eagles Landing Christian High School (ELCA) in McDonough, Georgia. The Yellow Jackets haven’t been a stranger to recruiting the area and landed Fenix Felton from ELCA in the 2025 class. It would be a homecoming for Chester, who became a star in high school, being rated as a four-star prospect.

Here is a deeper look at his high school evaluation per 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks.

"Owns the requisite height, frame, and mass to remain outside or move to guard and compete at a high level. Has measured 6-foot-4 to 6-foot-5 on multiple occasions and weighed north of 300 pounds. Good arm length that suggests tackle capability in the long run."

"Possesses an excellent multi-sport profile. Has participated in basketball and posted terrific throws data. Georgia Class A Private state champion in shot put and discus as a sophomore, placing second in both events as a junior (with even better numbers).

Plays with noteworthy effort and violence. Natural drive-blocker whose size and functional strength overwhelm smaller targets. Regularly takes blocks to the ground as a finisher with conviction. Run-game mauler with traits to translate those qualities to high-major level."

"Owns the tools to become a very good pass protector, regardless of alignment. Relatively quick-footed considering build / mass with ability to engage multiple assailants in pass-blocking situations. Has shown impressive lateral quickness in those situations as a senior."

Georgia Tech needs bodies at the offensive line spot. Chester has SEC experience and played in one of the best conferences in the country. His versatility of playing snaps at center and offensive tackle also makes him a great addition for the Yellow Jackets. It will be interesting to see if they do land him if he will play on the interior of the offensive line or the exterior. Georgia Tech has Ethan MacKenny and Malachi Carney at the tackle spots who look set to return for the 2026 season. Chester would be a good find and a player who could help the Yellow Jackets.