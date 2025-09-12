Georgia Tech vs Clemson: Three Keys to Victory for the Yellow Jackets
One of the biggest Georgia Tech games in recent memory is nearly 24 hours away.
While the Yellow Jackets have played in big games under Brent Key, this one carries a significant amount of weight. Georgia Tech has not beaten Clemson since 2014 and a win here would vault Brent Key's team into official contender status in the ACC and for the College Football Playoff. It feels like Key has been building his program up over the past couple of seasons for a moment like this and a win would be monumental.
Can they get it done, though? Clemson comes into this game 1-1, and the vibes around the team have seemingly shifted. After being the runaway preseason favorite in the ACC and starting the year No. 4, the Tigers dropped a close 17-10 game to LSU in week 1, and then after falling behind 16-0 against Troy, they clawed back to win 27-16. It has been a tough start to the year offensively, and Clemson needs a win in this game to silence some of the doubt about them.
So how can the Yellow Jackets win this game?
1. Control the clock with the ground game
When Georgia Tech rushes for at least 200 yards, they generally win. Will it be tough against a Clemson defense that has players such as Peter Woods, T.J. Parker, and Sammy Brown? Absolutely.
This will be the first time that offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has gotten to go against Tigers defensive coordinator Tom Allen. The Tigers run defense was leaky last season and ranks 40th in the country coming into this game. If Georgia Tech can control the clock and play the style of game they want, they will have a great chance to win this game.
2. Disrupt Cade Klubnik
Clemson's offense has not looked good to start the season, but is Georgia Tech's defense good enough to exploit their weaknesses? We are about to find out.
Cade Klubnik is one of the more experienced QB's in the country and is a good player, but when the lights have been brightest, he has not always been sharp. Now, some of those defenses were more talented than Georgia Tech's and this is going to be a big test for first year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon.
The Tigers have a dangerous set of pass catchers that will challenge the Yellow Jackets secondary. Bryant Wesco, TJ Moore, and others are going to be attacking Georgia Tech. The big question for the Tigers is if Antonio Williams is going to be able to play. If he does, it will be that much harder for the Yellow Jackets.
Klubnik is far from perfect, but Georgia Tech's defense is still a relative unknown in this game. Can the defense make Klubnik uncomfortable? That is the No. 1 question for me heading into this game. I think Georgia Tech will slow Clemson's run game down, but if they can get to Klubnik, they are good enough to take advantage of this Georgia Tech secondary.
3. Win on the margins
Winning on the margins and playing mistake free football is usually a recipe for success and Georgia Tech is pretty good at doing that under Brent Key.
I think Georgia Tech is going to employ a similar game plan that they used last year to upset Miami. The Yellow Jackets were outgained in that game, but won the time of possession, were great on the ground, limited penalties, did not turn the ball over, and stopped Miami in critical third and fourth down situations, especially in the red zone. I think Clemson's offense will get yardage, but can they be trusted enough to take advantage of every opportunity?
Win those areas and a victory at Bobby Dodd is likely.