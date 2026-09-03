Georgia Tech vs Colorado: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

Game Day is here. The Yellow Jackets finally get to show the world what they have been working on and usher in a new era on the Flats against Colorado. Georgia Tech moves forward into the Alberto Mendoza era after Georgia Tech great Haynes King helped illustrate the rebuild and resurrection of the Yellow Jackets program.

Now they look to start things the right way and continue their ascent forward. Let’s take a look at some things to watch for on Thursday night.

Georgia Tech Offense vs Colorado Defense

Georgia Tech RB Justice Haynes | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech on SI)

The Yellow Jackets, by far, have one of the best running back rooms in the country, led by Justice Haynes and Malachi Hosley. Both are dynamic and threats to take it the distance whenever they touch it. Georgia Tech has an advantage here, and if they can get the run game going, it could be a good night. It starts in the trenches, with the offensive line pushing and creating lanes for the run. Georgia Tech revamped and retooled its offensive line after losing several key players from a season ago.

Now the big question is what happens if Colorado stuffs the run game. Can Mendoza make the plays necessary with an inexperienced wide receiver and a new-look tight end room? A new quarterback at the helm, a new offensive line, a new wide receiver room, and a new tight end room could take time to gel. It is no use in looking at last year’s stats as both teams are completely different from a season ago.

Colorado has a new-look defense, with Santana Hopper, Toby Anene, and Boo Carter among its better players. With a new defensive coordinator in Chris Marve, who has had success in other spots, it will be an intriguing matchup to see who comes out on top. Coach Marve has had the Yellow Jackets' number and dominated the trenches in previous matchups at Virginia Tech.

Will the Yellow Jackets be able to change that?

Georgia Tech Defense vs Colorado Offense

Georgia Tech CBs Jaylen Mbakwe and Daiquan White | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (Georgia Tech On SI)

Now this will probably be the most intriguing matchup to watch. Colorado QB Julian Lewis is returning to a familiar place where he became a high school star. The former highly ranked quarterback has taken the steps to be a starter and a big-time player for the Buffaloes. The Buffaloes also have a new coordinator in Brennan Marion, who will implement his go-go offense. He certainly has the players to do it with Damien Henderson, DeKalon Taylor, Danny Scudero, and Kam Perry. This offense can score points and make plays.

For Georgia Tech, this defense will look a lot different with Jason Semore coming over and being named the new defensive coordinator this offseason. He is running a different scheme and system for the Yellow Jackets. It will be interesting to see whether the defense improves. With a more attack-style, man-to-man coverage approach, the Yellow Jackets should be able to make more plays and create turnovers. This is something Georgia Tech has struggled with the past few years; maybe they finally solved it.

One major area to watch will be the defensive line. Georgia Tech invested a lot into this offseason, and will be looking to wreak havoc against a new-look offensive line in Colorado. Jordan Walker will be a name to watch after being named a permanent team captain. He has taken over the world and is expected to have a big season. Can the Yellow Jackets create pressure with their front four and have a more consistent defensive line? That will be answered at least during Week 1.

Summary and Prediction

Kevin Roche Jr is set for a breakout season at Georgia Tech | Georgia Tech Athletic

All eyes will be on Georgia Tech both in person and across the country. The Yellow Jackets sold out their game against Colorado and will have a raucous environment on the Flats on Thursday night. They will be the only major game being played across the Power 4 on Thursday night and will also host major recruits on campus to see them play. It is a great opportunity for Georgia Tech to continue to show they have arrived.

It is simple for Georgia Tech. Take care of the football, lean on your running backs, get Alberto Mendoza in a rhythm, and create havoc defensively; it should lead to a victory on Thursday night. Easier said than done, but with all the changes, the Yellow Jackets should have everything they need to come out with a win. It should be a good game at home and a victory on the Flats.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, Colorado 20