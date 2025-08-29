Georgia Tech vs Colorado: Three Keys To Victory Tonight for the Yellow Jackets
Gametime is drawing near for Georgia Tech vs Colorado.
The Yellow Jackets are on the road tonight against Colorado in one of the big week one matchups. Both teams are hoping to land a win in the first week of the season and propel themselves into conference play with a strong start.
So what does Georgia Tech need to do to get the win?
1. Stop the run
Colorado was not a good running attack last year, but with their new personnel, they could flip that script quickly.
Quarterback Kaidon Salter is a dynamic running threat that Georgia Tech is going to have to account for, while running backs Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor have the potential to be a strong duo in the backfield. Salter is also a very good thrower off of play action and that could be a big factor in this game.
The offensive line is going to be interesting for Colorado, as they have a lot of new faces expected to contribute. Left tackle Jordan Seaton lived up to his recruiting hype, but can Colorado find the pieces to fit around him? Zy Crisler (Illinois) could be a plug-and-play player up front. Zarian McGill is the likely starter at center after transferring in, and he has been an all-conference player at previous stops. Crisler and Larry Johnson have received good reviews from the spring to the fall, and this appears to be a solid unit.
This is going to be a nice test for first year defensive coordinator Blake Gideon. Georgia Tech took a nice jump in being able to stop the run from 2023 to 2024. Is another jump in store? If they can stop the run and force Salter into obvious passing downs, that would be a win for the defense.
2. Win on the line of scrimmage
The biggest question I have about Georgia Tech heading into the season is their defensive line. They are going to be going against a very large offensive line, led by All-American candidate Jordan Seaton at left tackle. On the other side, Georgia Tech is breaking in some new starters on the offensive line and Colorado's defensive line is very experienced and they led the Big 12 in sacks last season.
Whoever wins the line of scrimmage usually wins the game in football, and I don't think that is going to be any different tonight in Boulder.
3. Winning The Matchups On The Outside
Georgia Tech's receiver room has a chance to be a strength of the team, but they are going to be challenged tonight by the Colorado defensive backs.
DJ McKinney is one of the best cornerbacks that you have not heard of, and he is arguably the top defender on the Colorado defense. All Big 12 nickel Preston Hodge is back for Colorado as well. USF transfer Tawfiq Byard had a good spring for Colorado, and he will team up with Carter Stoutmire on the back end.
Eric Rivers, Isiah Canion, and Dean Patterson are three receivers who are going to be major contributors for the Yellow Jackets this season, but they have not played a lot of snaps together and in the case of Rivers and Patterson, they have not played against much power four competition.
While Georgia Tech obviously wants to run the ball, they are going to have to win one-on-one matchups against man coverage in this game if they want to be succesful on offense.