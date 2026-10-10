Georgia Tech vs Duke: Game Preview and Final Score Prediction

It is gameday in Atlanta!

Georgia Tech is back in action after a bye week following their loss to Stanford, and the 1-3 Yellow Jackets are hoping to pull an upset this afternoon. The undefeated Duke Blue Devils are coming to The Flats and looking to continue their surprise start to the season.

The weather is obviously going to play a big factor in today's game, though with a few hours until kickoff, things could change. The two teams have been bracing for heavy rainfall and wind today and that should make things difficult for both offenses and ball security is going to be one of the keys to the game.

Weather aside, how do these two teams matchup and who is going to win?

Georgia Tech offense vs Duke defense

Sep 26, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets running back Justice Haynes (22) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duke comes into this game with one of the best defenses in the ACC.

The Blue Devils rank 6th in the nation in points allowed per game, which is good for second in the ACC behind Miami. They are also 6th in the country in rushing yards allowed per game and 16th in the country in total yards allowed per game, but their one weakness might be the passing defense. Duke ranks 56th in the country and have not been able to force many turnovers.

The best thing about this Georgia Tech offense has been the passing game. Alberto Mendoza has not gotten much help from his offensive line when it comes to pass protection and the running game has been non-existant against any team not named Mercer.

Georgia Tech is going to be missing LT Ethan Mackenny in this game and I would assume that Jordan Floyd gets another start on Mendoza's blind side. He has been filling in for Mackenny and while the results have been mixed, he is still a young player trying to navigate his first game action.

Other injuries to watch on the offensive line include Jameson Riggs, Markell Samuel, and Josh Pett. Riggs has missed the last two games and Will Reed has started in his place. Samuel has been rotating in at tackle, while Petty has not been active for a game this season.

If the weather is a big factor in today's game, how will this offense adjust? Most of their success has come from throwing the football, but the conditions might make that difficult. Duke has an attacking style of defense under Manny Diaz and they are going to try and put Georgia Tech behind the sticks and make them work.

For Georgia Tech, they need to be able to find something on the ground to take pressure off Mendoza and their could be big plays that open up against this secondary. It might not take many points to win this game and if there are opportunities to be had, they have to take advantage.

Georgia Tech's Defense vs Duke's Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard (20) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no secret as to what Duke is going to try and do to Georgia Tech today.

The Blue Devils have the best rushing attack in the ACC and the 12th best in the country. Nate Sheppard is the nation's third leading rusher and is going to get plenty of work today against the Georgia Tech front seven.

The question for the Yellow Jackets is going to be can they stop the Blue Devils running game when they know that is what's coming? Sheppard is going to get a large number of carries against a defense that ranks 123rd in passing yards allowed.

On the injury front for Georgia Tech, they are going to be missing Noah Carter, Jordan Walker, A.J. Hoffler, and Shymeik Jones today on the defensive line while Jordan Boyd is questionable and Vincent Carroll-Jackson is probable.

Kyle Efford is listed as probable after missing the last two games and he will need to play better than he has this season if Georgia Tech is going to stop the run.

The secondary should get a lift from having Savion Riley and Jaylen Mbakwe back, but Daiquan White is going to miss today's game and top freshman back Trae Stevenson Jr is questionable.

Duke does not have the strongest passing attack, but Walker Eget has been able to take care of the ball so far this season and keep things on schedule. When Georgia Tech was down several members in the secondary against Stanford, they struggled against Cardinal quarterback Davis Warren.

The conditions are likely going to make it tougher on each passing game, but if Georgia Tech can't stop Sheppard, it is not going to matter.

Final Score Prediction

Based on the results this season, nobody has any reason to believe that Georgia Tech is going to win this game. The offense has been a mess, the defense does not look much different from previous years, and the Yellow Jackets have not beaten a power four opponent since defeating Boston College last Novemeber.

I think that ends today. Georgia Tech is 3-0 against Duke under Brent Key and has won five straight overall against the Blue Devils. Key is 7-1 against ranked ACC teams and while Duke is only ranked in the coach's poll, it counts. Somehow, some way, Georgia Tech pulls an upset today against Duke.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 21, Duke 17