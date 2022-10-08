Georgia Tech vs Duke: Live Updates

It is homecoming for Georgia Tech and they are welcoming in the 4-1 Duke Blue Devils, who are sitting atop the ACC Coastal standings heading into the weekend.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a big upset against Pittsburgh on the road last weekend and it was the first victory for interim head coach Brent Key. Key is looking to move to 2-0 and keep the momentum rolling for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech has won two in a row over their ACC Coastal rival and has dominated the rivalry as a whole. Hopefully, history will be on the Yellow Jackets' side when toe meets leather at 4:00.

The Yellow Jackets are donning white helmets, gold jerseys, and white pants today and Duke is going with black helmets, white jerseys, and black pants.

Pregame:

After his performance last week, Hassan Hall is getting the start at running back. Other notable starters include James Blackstrain at wide receiver and true freshmen Clayton Powell-Lee at safety. A reminder that Jaylon King is out for the season with an injury.

Georgia Tech and the Ramblin Wreck have just come onto the field. Jordan Williams, D'Quan Douse, and Gavin Stewart are the captains for today. Kickoff is next!

Georgia Tech has won the toss and will receive!

1st Quarter:

Touchback on the kick. Georgia Tech will start at its own 25-yard line.

Dylan Leonard with a first down on the first play of the game. Tech then gives to Hassan Hall for a gain of five. Hall then carries for a first down and looks like he is picking up where he left off last week. Blackstrain dropped the pass on the next play and it will be 2nd and 10 at the 46. Jeff Sims then has his pass batted down and then he caught his own deflection. Cool play but only gained one yard. Sims then takes a deep shot to Ryan King and he overshoots him. David Shanahan is on to punt now.

Duke will start on its own 27-yard line. Poor tackling on the first play lets Duke running back Jordan Waters get a first down. Duke with another big run for a first down and the Blue Devils are moving it early. Leonard hits Waters for a first down and Duke is in Georgia Tech territory now. The defense needs to stop the momentum right now and tackle better. Leonard was sacked by Sylvain Yondjouen and it will be third and long for Duke. Blue Devils player was down on the field but is now walking off on his own power.

Duke keeps it on the ground for no game and will punt it away. Powell-Lee with a nice stop on the play. Yellow Jackets getting the ball back.

Hall still in at running back. Carries it for just a few and it will be 2nd and 7. Sims with a big run and the Yellow Jackets are near midfield! Nineteen-yard gain on the play. Immediately after, Sims was sacked by R.J. Oben from Duke and it will be 2nd and 16. Hall with a short reception and it will be 3rd and long.

Sims throws to King on third down and draws a pass interference flag, Drive will stay alive. Tech is now in Duke territory. Sims then completes a pass to Leo Blackburn. Young receivers are getting work today.

Sims with another big run and now Georgia Tech is threatening to score. After a penalty, it is 1st and 20. Dontae Smith enters the game and has a 14-yard gain. Sims gets a first down for Tech and it is 1st and goal!

After another run from Sims, it will be 3rd and goal at the four-yard line. Sims' 3rd down pass to Jenkins is incomplete and Stewart is coming on for the field goal. Tech needs to have red zone opportunities turn into touchdowns.

The kick is good and it is 3-0 Yellow Jackets with 3:31 remaining in the first quarter!

