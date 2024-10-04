Georgia Tech vs Duke: Three Keys to Victory on Saturday Night For the Yellow Jackets
After being on a bye week, Georgia Tech is back in action on Saturday night when 5-0 Duke comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium. After a loss to Louisville and a 3-2 start, the Yellow Jackets needed the bye week to regroup and get ready for a very important stretch of games in October. That all starts with the Blue Devils, who are looking to remain undefeated and clinch bowl eligibility.
So when these two teams meet on Saturday night, what are going to be the keys to victory for Georgia Tech?
1. Protect Haynes King and stay ahead of the chains
Duke has an attacking defense that ranks 8th in the country in sacks, 16th in turnovers gained, 10th in 3rd down defense, and 2nd in TFLs. Vincent Anthony Jr leads the way with 3.5 sacks and he is going to be a key defender to watch. Georgia Tech's offensive line has not allowed King to be sacked this year, but they are facing a tough assignment. The Yellow Jackets not only need to protect King when he goes back to pass, but they need to make sure they don't fall behind the chains on 1st and 2nd down to ensure that Duke's pass rushers can't tee off on the Yellow Jackets offense.
Head coach Brent Key spoke about the Blue Devils defense earlier this week"
"They are either first or second. I think maybe second right now in the country in TFLs and Havoc plays in stuffed runs, which are 0 to minus 1, minus 2-yard runs. 42 % stuffed runs right now, it's a credit to the way they play, the physicality they play with, the speed they play with. But when you look at who's creating the negatives, it's not just D-Linemen, it's not just D-Lineman. There's a lot of DBs. There's a lot of safety pressure, nickel pressure inside /outside. That's what Manny is, that's who he's been. They're able their blitzes with because that's who they are to different motions and different things you know, he's a good football coach and you know he's a good defensive football coach going against him a bunch in my career I respect him as it's not just a coach but as a person you know I think he's a he's a good man and he's a heck of a football coach so excited to have him here and play here at Bobby Dodd."
Quarterback Haynes King talked about the importance of staying ahead of the chains:
As soon as we get behind the chains, that's when they're going to start doing all the exotic stuff so that we've got to do our best as an offense to put the guys up front in in a really good position, stay out of it. That's the best protection against all that exotic stuff, just stay out of it. So that's the number one deal that we're focusing on, like I said with this week, being detailed, staying ahead of the chain, positive first down, stuff like that."
2. Get the run game back on track
Georgia Tech prides itself on being physical up front and running the football, but the last two games against power four competition has been tough for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech had the ACC's top rushing attack a year ago and returned four starters on the offensive line, as well as 1,000 yard rusher Jamal Haynes. While the Yellow Jackets have not dropped to the bottom of the league in rushing, they have not been as effective as a season ago when it comes to running the ball.
Against the Cardinals two weeks ago, Georgia Tech totaled 98 yards on 37 carries and averaged 2.6 yards per carry. Against Syracuse earlier in the year, the Yellow Jackets totaled 112 yards on 24 attempts and averaged 4.7 yards per carry. Georgia Tech wants to have a physical identity on offense, but the running game has not found a way to get going and that has meant Haynes King and the passing game have had to do a lot of heavy lifting on offense.
The running backs in particular have not been able to have much success this year, as King has also led the team in rushing in the last two games vs power four teams. Against Louisville and Syracuse, Jamal Haynes has 60 yards on 23 carries, averaging less than three yards per carry. Another running back has not emerged as a No. 2 option behind Haynes and that has left the offense without much of a rushing identity.
Duke does not have a strong rushing defense. They rank 11th in the ACC in rushing yards allowed per game (133.0). Can Georgia Tech get back on track?
3. Slow down Duke's playmakers on offense
Duke does not have the best offense that Georgia Tech has faced this year, but they have guys that can make big plays. Running back Star Thomas is 4th in the ACC in rushing yards (480) and he is averaging 4.8 yards per carry. He had a huge game against North Carolina last week and the Blue Devils might rely on him to carry the offense on Saturday.
It is not just Thomas though. Duke has one of the best wide receivers in the ACC as well. Jordan Moore is 2nd in the ACC in receiving yards (420) and 3rd in receptions (28). Georgia Tech has had a poor pass defense this season and they can't allow Moore to get loose.
Related Links
Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination for Saturday's game vs Duke
Bleav Georgia Tech: Previewing Georgia Tech's matchup with 5-0 Duke
Everything From Brent Key's Thursday Media Availability Ahead of Duke