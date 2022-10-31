Georgia Tech vs Miami Game Time Announced

Georgia Tech's final home game of the season will be on November 12th against the Miami Hurricanes and it will be another afternoon game for the Yellow Jackets.

The matchup between the Yellow Jackets (3-5) and the Hurricanes (4-4) will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised regionally on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Regional Sports Network (RSN), which includes Bally Sports South in Georgia.

Georgia Tech has won two of the last three matchups against Miami Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech lost last year's game vs Miami by a close score of 33-30, but won in both 2019 and 2018. This will be Miami's first visit to Atlanta to play Georgia Tech since the 2018 season.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off of a tough loss against Florida State and will be looking to bounce back against Virginia Tech on Saturday. The status of quarterback Jeff Sims is still in the air for the upcoming game with the Hokies.

Miami has had a disappointing first season under Mario Cristobal, but this game will be important to their chance to make it to a bowl game. The Hurricanes will also be coming off of an emotional game vs rival Florida State as well and how the Hurricanes perform in that game could be an indicator of what Georgia Tech can expect.

Georgia Tech and Miami's all-time series is tied at 13 wins for each program.

