Georgia Tech vs NC State: Complete Game Preview and Final Score Prediction
It is officially gameday again in Atlanta. Georgia Tech closes out its home slate tonight with an opportunity to improve to 7-4 if they can defeat NC State (5-5, 3-3) tonight in Atlanta. Before the Yellow Jackets face No. 10 Georgia to close out the season, they have a lot at stake vs the Wolfpack tonight.
- With a win, the Jackets would also become only the third Tech team to go undefeated and untied at Bobby Dodd Stadium since 1966, joining the 1990 national championship team that went 6-0 at home and the 1999 squad that went 6-0 at Bobby Dodd during current head coach Brent Key's junior season. '
- Georgia Tech (6-4, 4-3 ACC) is also looking to clinch a winning overall record for the second season in a row. The Yellow Jackets have not finished above .500 in back-to-back seasons since 2013 and 2014.
- A win would also secure a 5-3 final record in Atlantic Coast Conference play for the second-straight season
- Georgia Tech would move its record up it to 7-4 overall, which would be its most regular-
season wins since 2018 and tied for its second-most in the last 10 seasons (7 in 2018 and 8 in 2016); clinch an above-.500 season, which would give it back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2013 (7-6) and 2014 (11-3).
- A win would finalize a 5-3 record in ACC play, which would give it back-to-back winning records in conference action for the first time since 2013 (5-3) and 2014 (6-2).
- A win would close out a perfect 5-0 campaign at Bobby Dodd Stadium
at Hyundai Field, which would be the Yellow Jackets 16th
undefeated, untied season all-time at Bobby Dodd since it
opened in 1913, only their third since 1966 and their first
since 1999.
- A win would move to 18-22 in regular-season Thursday night games
since Tech began ACC play in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech to 16-13 in Thursday night home games since joining the ACC in 1983.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up it to 21-11 all-time versus NC State;
be its fourth win in its last five games and 14th win in its
last 18 matchups with the Wolfpack.
- A win would move Georgia Tech up to 12-4 all-time at home against NC State.
NC State was supposed to compete for the ACC Championship this season, but injuries and poor play have them at 5-5 and needing to beat either the Yellow Jackets or rival North Carolina to get into a bowl game. While Georgia Tech is favored to win this game, it is not going to be easy. Dave Doeren is one of the best coaches in the ACC and has run one of the best programs since he has been in Raleigh and his team won't go down without a fight.
So how do the two teams matchup?
Georgia Tech's Offense vs NC State's Defense
Under Doeren, NC State has traditionally had strong defenses, but with linebacker Payton Wilson gone, this unit has not looked like it has in years past. Whether it is stopping the run or the pass, the Wolfpack have been unable to do it.
Coming into this game, NC State ranks 103rd in the country in PPG allowed, 72nd in rush yards allowed per game, 89th in passing yards per game allowed, 92nd in yards per game allowed, 41st in third down defense 72nd in passing efficency allowed, and 65th in sacks.
Defensive lineman Davin Vann is the top graded (78.5) player on the Wolfpack defense according to PFF and is the guy to to watch tonight on the Wolfpack defensive front. He has 5.5 sacks this season and 33 tackles.
The biggest weakness on the NC State defense is the linebackers. Sean Brown (60.7), Devon Betty (52.4), and Kamal Bonner (58.0) are three of the five lowest graded players on PFF for the NC State defense and that is not the position you want to be in facing Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets offense can take advantage of weakness at linebacker with the way they use motion and their run game and that is a massive advantage for Georgia Tech.
Coming into the game, the Yellow Jackets rank 70th in PPG, 35th in rush yards per game, 65th in passing yards per game, 46th in total yards per game, 40th in points per game, 64th in 3rd down offense, 31st in TFL's allowed, and 2nd in sacks allowed. A question coming into the game is going to be how does Georgia Tech play its quarterbacks. In the game against Miami, both Haynes King and Aaron Philo played. King was used mostly as a runner, while Philo came in on passing downs. Will King play all game or will Philo also come in on passing downs again?
King is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the country as a running threat and he could have a huge day vs a poor NC State defense. It is pretty well known at this point that if Georgia Tech has a good day running the football, they win. If they don't run the ball well (Syracuse, Notre Dame, Louisville, and Virginia Tech), they lose. It is a pretty simple formula. NC State has allowed more than 200 yards rushing three different times this season and Georgia Tech has a chance to get there.
Aside from the quarterback question, keep an eye on Jamal Haynes. Haynes left after the first drive vs Miami after he rushed for over 80 yards. He did not come back in the game. King was the leading rusher in the game.
Malik Rutherford and Eric Singleton Jr are the big threats at the receiver position, accounting for 97 catches this season combined. While running the ball might be the strength of Georgia Tech, both Rutherford and Singleton Jr can be big play threats. Chase Lane and Avery Boyd are other guys to watch.
The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offensive lines in the country and they will have the advantage against NC State. It will be the last home game for Jordan Williams and Weston Franklin, two players who have anchored the O-Line for Georgia Tech.
For the offense, the X-factors are going to be the run game. If Georgia Tech dominates on the ground, they should win comfortably. If not, they will have to try and win through the air. The Yellow Jackets have the advantage on this side of the ball.
Georgia Tech Defense vs NC State Offense
There are not many defenses that have improved more than Georgia Tech's. After being one of the worst in the country last season, Tyler Santucci and the rest of the defensive coaching staff have helped turn this unit around into one of the best in the country at stopping the run. They are not perfect, but they played well in key moments against Miami, who has the No. 1 offense in the country.
Coming into the game, Georgia Tech ranks 40th in the country in points per game allowed, 16th in rushing yards per game allowed, 77th in passing yards per game allowed, 37th in yards per game allowed, 7th in third down defense, 102nd in passing efficiency allowed, and 115th in sacks. In terms of stopping the run and 3rd down defense, Georgia Tech is very good, but they struggle against the pass, getting pressure on the quarterback and creating turnovers.
NC State comes into the game ranking 59th in PPG, 105th in rushing yards per game, 51st in passing yards per game, 92nd in yards per game, 90th in 3rd down offense, 126th in TFL's allowed, and 74th in sacks allowed.
This NC State offense will go as freshman quarterback CJ Bailey goes. Bailey has stepped up since Grayson McCall was injured and has played well over the past few games after a rocky start. Bailey has thrown for 1,794 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. In the Wolfpack's last game vs Duke, Bailey was 16-39 for 184 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Georgia Tech's biggest weakness this season on defense has been against the pass and at rushing the passer. Bailey could have a big game tomorrow if his offensive line keeps him clean.
The pass catchers to know on NC State include wide receiver KC Concepcion (47 catches for 395 yards and five touchdowns), tight end Justin Joly (34 catches for 565 yards and three touchdowns) and Ohio State transfer Noah Rogers (27 catches for 365 yards and one touchdown).
The running game has not been what NC State had hoped, but Duke transfer Jordan Waters (82 carries for 400 yard and 4 TD's) has had big games before. Waters only has two 100 yard games this season (Western Carolina and Stanford) and has not been a huge factor in their offense. Kendrick Raphael is the other back to know.
The defensive line has been a huge strength when it comes to stopping the run, but if NC State abandons the run and tries to sling it around, they will have to pressure Bailey and force mistakes. The Yellow Jackets secondary did well against Miami in key downs, but they did allow some big plays as well. NC State is not an explosive team, but Georgia Tech can't allow them to become one because of poor play.
Prediction
NC State has been a consistent program under Dave Doeren, but they have fallen short of expectations this season. Georgia Tech is better on both sides of the ball, but they can't have a hangover from the Miami game. If the defense forces Bailey into mistakes and does not allow him to get comfortable and the offense controls the game with the run, Brent Key's team should win. I think they will and send the seniors out on a winning note.
Final Score: Georgia Tech 31, NC State 21
