Georgia Tech vs No. 4 Miami: Live Updates, Score, Stats, and Highlights From Today's Week 11 Matchup
One of the biggest games of the weekend is just a few hours from starting.
Georgia Tech faces No. 4 Miami in a game that has a lot at stake for both teams.
For the Yellow Jackets, they would get one of their biggest wins in recent memory as well as clinching bowl eligibility for a second straight season, something that has not been done since 2013-2014. For Miami, they would reach 10-0 for the first time since 2017 and be one step closer to reaching the ACC Championship and College Football Playoff.
The all-time series between these two programs is tied 14-14 and everyone remembers how last year's game ended. Instead of kneeling the ball, Miami kept trying to run the ball and Don Chaney fumbled it, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech. Haynes King connected with Malik Rutherford to get the ball down the field and then found Christian Leary for the game-winning touchdown with one second left. It was one of the most memorable endings in college football history.
It is going to be one of the most watched games of the weekend and Georgia Tech has a chance to shake up the College Football Playoff Picture. Be sure to stay tuned right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, stats, scores, and highlights from today's game between Georgia Tech and Miami.