Georgia Tech vs No. 7 Georgia: What is at Stake for the Yellow Jackets In Tonight's Game?
It is finally gameday for one of the best rivalry games in college football. Georgia Tech (7-4, 5-3) heads to Athens to face No. 7 Georgia (9-2, 6-2) and Brent Key's team is hoping to put a dent in the Bulldog's College Football Playoff hopes, though Georgia would still be alive due to playing in the SEC Championship next weekend. There is a lot at stake for both teams, but what about what is at stake for Georgia Tech?
Georgia Tech vs Georgia
• This year's matchup marks only the second time in the 118-game history of the Georgia Tech-Georgia rivalry — which dates back to 1893 — that the teams will square off on a Friday. The previous Friday matchup came on Nov. 25, 1994 in Athens.
• While Georgia has won 18 of the last 21 matchups in the rivalry, the Yellow Jackets' most recent success in the series has come in Athens, where Tech has won twice in its last four trips and three times in its last seven visits.
• With a win on Friday, this season's Yellow Jackets would become only the second team in Georgia Tech history with three wins over top-10 opponents in one season. The 1959 Jackets defeated No. 6 SMU (16-12), No. 6 Clemson (16-6) and No. 8 Tennessee (14-7) in three consecutive weeks — Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10, 1959.
- Georgia Tech is 2-0 this season against top-10 opponents — a season-opening 24-21 win over then-No. 10 Florida State on Aug. 24 in Dublin, Ireland and a 28-23 victory over then-No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9. The Yellow Jackets are one of only 12 unranked teams that have beaten a top-10 opponent this season, and the only unranked team that has done it twice. Tech is also only the ninth team in ACC history to knock off two top-10 opponents in the same regular season (Clemson - 1981, Florida State - 1993, Florida State - 1999, Florida State - 2000, Miami - 2004, Virginia Tech - 2004, Maryland - 2007, Florida State - 2013 and Georgia Tech - 2024).
- If Georgia Tech wins, be its third win of the season over a top-10 opponent, which would match the school record originally set in 1959.
- If the Yellow Jackets win, it would also break the ACC record for most wins over top-10 op ponents in a single regular season.
- If Georgia Tech wins, it would be its first win over archrival Georgia since 2016, snap ping a six-game losing streak in the series.
