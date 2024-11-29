Georgia Tech vs No.7 Georgia: Complete Game Preview and Final Score Prediction
The final regular season game has finally arrived for Georgia Tech and it is a big one. The Georgia Bulldogs have dominated the rivalry for quite some time, but Brent Key and the Yellow Jackets feel like this is their chance to end their six-game losing streak to Kirby Smart's team and get the biggest win of his tenure. Georgia Tech is 7-4 and that is the most wins that the Yellow Jackets have had coming into this game since 2018. While they may not win, there is a confidnece on the Georgia Tech side that they have not had coming into this game in quite some time.
That being said, this is still going to be a huge challenge. Smart has recruited arguably the best roster in the country and is trying to win his third national championship in four years. While a loss to Georgia Tech does not end their playoff hopes (they play in the SEC Championship next weekend), it would leave them no margin for error and give them a loss to their in-state rivals. There is a lot at stake tonight between these two teams and it has been a long time since that has been said.
Let's preview the game.
Georgia Tech's offense vs Georgia's defense
The biggest question coming into the game might be what Georgia Tech does with their quarterbacks. For the past two games, Georgia Tech has played both Haynes King and freshman Aaron Philo, with King being the runner and Philo throwing the ball down field, but will that work vs the Georgia defense? It worked to perfection vs Miami, but not as much vs NC State. Philo played most of the game vs NC State and like you would expect from a true freshman, there was ups and downs, but the final drive was fantastic. Philo led Georgia Tech to a win vs NC State and might be asked to do the same on the road tonight in Athens. Playing at Sanford Stadium is a challenge, especially at night, The Bulldogs have not lost a home game since losing to South Carolina in 2019 and if Philo plays most of the game, that is a lot to ask of a true freshman.
What would help Philo is having a strong running game. The Yellow Jackets in their wins usually have a great night on the ground, but if they don't run the ball well, they typically lose, it is that simple. The exception was last week vs NC State, where Georgia Tech had 119 yards on 36 carries, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. Never say never in college football, but it would be awfully difficult for Georgia Tech to beat Georgia and not have a good day on the ground. The Yellow Jackets ran for over 200 yards last season vs the Bulldogs defense and it might take a similar or better effort tonight. Jamal Haynes, Haynes King, and Chad Alexander are going to be big factors tonight.
If Philo does indeed play the majority of the game, Eric Singleton, Malik Rutherford, Avery Boyd, Chase Land, and Bailey Stockton are going to have to make plays and help the young quarterback out. Singleton is always a deep threat and had over 100 yards last week vs NC State and Stockton has become a security blanket for Philo, especially on third down. Not many quarterbacks have had a lot of success passing vs the Bulldogs and they are 27th in the nation in passing yards allowed. While Philo was great when it mattered vs NC State, he did have some turnover worthy plays in that game that NC State did not take advantage of. He has to be carefule with the ball, but don't be afraid to let it rip.
The offensive line for Georgia Tech is going to have to win their matchup tonight. They have been a good group this year, being able to rush the ball well and able to protect the quarterback well, but Georgia has guys like Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker up front. Georgia ranks 38th in rushing yards and allowed a putrid UMass team to rush for 226 yards last week and 5.7 yards per carry. Is that a sign of weakness or that they were unprepared for the Minutemen? That could be answered tomorrow.
While this might not be the defenses of 2021 and 2022, this is still an elite Kirby Smart and Glenn Schumann defense in Athens. They are 14th in third down defense, 103rd in interceptions, 27th in passing yards allowed, 63rd in red zone defense, 38th in rushing defense, 17th in PPG allowed, 30th in sacks, 40th in TFL's, 69th in turnover margin, and 15th in turnover defense. At their best (see the Texas game), this is an elite group that can shut you down. But there are performances (Alabama, UMass, and Ole Miss) where they look vulnerable. I think the keys for the Yellow Jackets offense will be to run the ball, control the clock and amount of possessions, and hit explosive plays when the opportunity comes. They also have to win the turnover battle. Do those things on offense and Georgia Tech might be the big winner tonight.
Georgia Tech's Defense vs Georgia's Offense
Going into last season, this was the biggest mismatch on paper in the game. This time, Georgia still has the advantage, but the gap has closed pretty significantly. Georgia Tech has one of the most improved defenses in the country under Tyler Santucci and the new defensive staff for the Yellow Jackets and while they are not perfect, they are better equipped to give Georgia problems as opposed to last year.
Georgia Tech's strength is their front four. The defensive line is the best unit on the defense and there is a reason that defensive line coach Jess Simpson is up for the Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant coach. Whether it is stopping the run or rushing the passer, Romello Height, Zeek Biggers, Jordan van den Berg, and others are going to play a huge role coming into the game.
What is going to be interesting is if Georgia Tech can stop the Bulldogs run game, which has not been very good this year surprisingly. Georgia is 98th in the country in rushing offense, but you can bet Kirby Smart is going to want to establish the line of scrimmage and try to run it at Georgia Tech anyway and impose their will. Georgia Tech is 32nd in the country in run defense, but did give up 253 yards to NC State last week and allowed them to run for 8.7 yards per carry. Georgia is more talented than NC State and will want to get their running game going early. The Georgia offensive line has had some issues this year, but can Georgia Tech exploit them? If so, they can win but if not, Georgia will role.
Georgia Tech's secondary has been their weak link this season. They are 68th in the country in passing yards allowed and when he is not turning the ball over, Carson Beck can be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Which version of Beck will show up though? The one that shredded Tennessee and had nearly brought the team back vs Alabama? Or will it be the one that faced Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Florida? Beck has 12 interceptions this season and he has a chance to determine the game tonight. If he plays disciplined, Beck can carve up Georgia Tech's secondary, but if he turns the ball over, that can allow Georgia Tech to control the clock like they want to when they have the ball.
This is an inconsistent group of pass catchers they are facing. This group has been plagued by drops, but don't take them lightly. Arian Smith is a deep threat (when he catches the ball) and Dominic Lovett are the guys to know and in the game against Tennesse, Georgia used their tight ends. Getting pressure on Beck and forcing turnovers is going to be huge in this game and both of those things are areas where Georgia Tech has struggled this year, though they have been better as of late.
Prediction
While the big point spread might indicate a big Georgia win, I do think that there is a chance for Georgia Tech to pull the upset tonight and end their losing streak to the Bulldogs. They have to be able to run the ball, control the clock, not allow explosives on defense, win the turnover battle, and hit their explosive plays. Do those things and an upset is likely. I think this is going to be a close game throughout, but Athens is a tough place to win especially at night and Georgia's talent will push them to another victory over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech and Brent Key are making this rivalry more competitive, but they won't be able to breakthrough with a win vs the Bulldogs just yet.
Final Score: Georgia 34, Georgia Tech 21
