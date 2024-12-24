Georgia Tech vs Vanderbilt: Three Storylines For Friday's Bowl Game
For the final time of 2024, it is game week for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets are playing in their second consecutive bowl game and for them to end the season with eight wins, they are going to have to defeat Vanderbilt. Like Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt has made a habit of playing their best against top opponents, getting a win over Alabama and almost knocking off Texas and LSU. These two teams have a lot of similiarities and it should make for one of the top bowl matchups of bowl season.
So what will be the top storylines for this game?
1. Can Georgia Tech Win Consecutive Bowl Games?
Georgia Tech has earned consecutive bowl berths for the first time since 2013 and 2014 with a 7-5 regular-season record. The Yellow Jackets are in search of bowl wins in back-to-back years for the first time since 2003 and 2004. Tech is one of the most decorated bowl teams in college football history. The Yellow Jackets are making their 47th bowl appearance, which is tied for the 15th-most all-time. The Yellow Jackets' 26 bowl victories are tied for the 11th-most all-time, and their .565 winning percentage in bowl games also ranks 11th. Brent Key appears to have this program trending in the right direction and another bowl win would continue that progress.
2. How will Georgia Tech fare without players who entered the transfer portal?
While Georgia Tech has gotten their fair share of players from the transfer portal, those players cannot play yet. The Yellow Jackets are going to be missing key players such as Eric Singleton Jr, Taye Seymore, and Romello Height, among others. They have had plenty of time to prepare for this game without them and they are still favored to win the game. Will the departures affect them?
3. The Quarterback Battle
This is going to be one of the best quarterback battles in bowl season. Georgia Tech's Haynes King and Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia are two of the best dual threat quarterbacks in the country and play their best in the biggest games. King is coming off of a phenomenal performance against Georgia and will look to finish his season on a high note. Whichever quarterback has the biggest game might determine who wins on Friday afternoon.
