Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Live Updates

Georgia Tech is on the road again this week and will be facing Virginia Tech for the last time as division opponents. With the ACC going to no divisions starting next season, there will no longer be an ACC Coastal for these two programs to share.

The big news coming out of the pregame was that Jeff Sims will not be starting yet again. Brent Key seemed optimistic that Sims would be able to go this Saturday, but instead, it will be true freshmen Zach Pyron getting his first career start today. Pyron saw his first action against Florida State last week and fared well, going 18-28 for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

Zach Pyron will be making his first career start today vs Virginia Tech Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech has lost two in a row to Virginia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets have had success winning in Blacksburg, which is one of the toughest places to play in the country.

Follow along here all game for live updates as the Yellow Jackets take on the Hokies today.

1st Quarter

Georgia Tech will be getting the ball first here in Blacksburg. Pyron coming out now as the starter. Rain is coming down here though, so that could affect play calling

Three and out for Georgia Tech on its first drive

Charlie Thomas with a big sack on third down and Virginia Tech has to punt

Pyron finds Luke Benson for the first 1st down of the game for Georgia Tech

Pyron threw a beautiful pass to Malachi Carter to convert a 3rd and 10.

Dontae Smith into the end zone for Georgia Tech! Yellow Jackets lead 7-0. Was a 29-yard touchdown run for Smith

Georgia Tech recovers the fumble in their own territory! Huge mistake by Virginia Tech. Yellow Jackets take over and lead 7-0 with 6:03 left to play in the first quarter

Pyron with great movement in the pocket to get the first down for Georgia Tech. Nice job by the young quarterback.

Pyron finds E.J Jenkins for a huge play and Georgia Tech is threatening to score

Gavin Stewart hits the field goal. Georgia Tech leads 10-0. Questionable third-down play call there but the Yellow Jackets get points off the turnover.

End of the 1st quarter in Blacksburg. Georgia Tech with a 10-0 lead. Pyron is playing well and the running game is getting push. Very good 1st quarter for the offense.

2nd Quarter

Georgia Tech is going to have to start this drive at the one-yard line. Great punt by Virginia Tech

Grant Wells runs into the end zone and Virginia Tech cuts into the lead. Georgia Tech still in front 10-7 with 10:15 to go in the 2nd quarter

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

See all of the latest Tech News at AllYellowJackets.com

Check out the Georgia Tech Homepage

Listen to the Goal Line Stand Podcast for the best Georgia Tech and national college football coverage!

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Reveals Uniform Combination vs Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Baseball reveals 2023 schedule

Georgia Tech Football: Three biggest questions heading into the matchup with Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech Coaching Candidate Profiles: Bronco Mendenhall

Keion White was named one of the top 2023 defensive end prospects for NFL Draft

Malachi Carter is focused on winning, not games played record

Demaryius Thomas chosen for 2022 ACC Honors Class

What do SP+ and ESPN's FPI predict for Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech?

Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech Official Preview and Prediction