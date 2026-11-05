Georgia Tech Week 10 Availability Report: Latest Updates Ahead of Louisville Matchup

Week 10 is nearly here and Georgia Tech is going to have their backs against the walls as big underdogs at home vs Louisville.

The Yellow Jackets have lost three straight since their surprise upset win over Duke and the last two games have not been pretty. A 22-point home loss to Boston College and a 23-point road loss to Pittsburgh have been the last two results for Georgia Tech and this team is on the bringk of being ineligible for a bowl game for the first time under Brent Key.

With Saturday's game less than 72 hours away, the first availability report for Georgia Tech is now out.

Out

RB #0 Malachi Hosley

WR #3 Rahkeem Smith

CB #6 Kelvin Hill

S #13 Savion Riley

S #31 Fenix Felton

S #39 Will Kiker

LB #44 Kyle Efford

OL #52 Kevin Peay, Jr.

OL #65 Courtney Heard

OL #71 Markell Samuel

OL #78 Ethan Mackenny

WR #82 Kentrell Davis

DE #88 A.J. Hoffler

DT #96 Shymeik Jones

DT #97 Landen Marshall

What does this injury report mean?

This injury report is similar tp ones that have been out for Georgia Tech all season. It has been brutal for the Yellow Jackets on the injury front this season and they are going to have to figure out hwo to navigate it once more.

On the offensive line, Key announced last week that Ethan Mackenny and Kevin Peay Jr are going to miss the rest of the season. Against Pittsburgh, the Yellow Jackets chose to start Josh Petty at left tackle and Will Reed at left tackle, but with Petty on a pitch count, he will split reps with Jordan Floyd. Key talked about Petty being on a pitch count earlier this week:

“He's on a pitch count and will be for, you know, probably the remainder of the season. Um, and you know we're up in the first half, and no, he's, you know, the speed of the game picked up, right? I mean, the speed of the game picked up; the varying looks on the defensive side picked up. He learned a lot from that game, and he'll be better the next game for it now, and that was his first career start, and I think I said that last week. I know I told him this, like, you know, make a lot of big deal about him coming back, but he's a very inexperienced guy right now. He's an extremely talented guy that's still very inexperienced, and there are a lot of things in that first half where he won't do him again. But no, him not playing the second half had nothing to do with performance or anything. IIt had to do with just the pitch count, rep count that he was on,” said Key.