Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Quentin Thomas Reveals Top Ten

Georgia Tech Football made the top ten for one of their wide receiver targets

Some of Georgia Tech's targets at various positions are narrowing down their school choices and coming out with their top choices. One of the most recent recruits to do so was Eagles Landing Christian wide receiver, Quentin Thomas. Thomas revealed his top ten last week and it had Georgia Tech in it. 

Thomas is a 6-0 200 LBS wide receiver who has good hands and makes tough catches for someone his size. He would be a good addition to the wide receiver room and it is a good sign that the Yellow Jackets made the top ten for the talented wide receiver. 

Georgia Tech is going to have to beat out some good competition for Thomas if they want to land the receiver. Boston College, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Georgia State are all threats to get a commitment from Thomas. 

Look for the coaching staff to try and get Thomas on a visit this summer. That would be the big next step in this recruitment. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball Placed in Knoxville regional for NCAA Tournament

How Georgia Tech Baseball matches up with every team in their NCAA Regional

Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

2023 offensive lineman Patrick Screws sets official visit date for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
Football

2023 Defensive Tackle Adrian Griffin Picks up an Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Nasir Smith
Football

Grayson Defensive Tackle Nasir Smith Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Quentin Thomas
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Quentin Thomas Reveals Top Ten

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Kevin Concepcion
Football

Three-Star 2023 Wide Receiver Kevin Concepcion Receives Georgia Tech Offer

By Jackson CaudellMay 31, 2022
Grant Tucker
Football

Four-Star Athlete Grant Tucker Picks Up Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 31, 2022
Ameir Glenn
Football

2024 Defensive Tackle Ameir Glenn Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellMay 31, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

How Georgia Tech Baseball Matches up Against Every Team in Their Regional

By Jackson CaudellMay 30, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Baseball Placed in Knoxville Regional for the NCAA Tournament

By Jackson CaudellMay 30, 2022
Kamal Bonner
Football

Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

By Jackson CaudellMay 30, 2022