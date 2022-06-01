Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Quentin Thomas Reveals Top Ten

Some of Georgia Tech's targets at various positions are narrowing down their school choices and coming out with their top choices. One of the most recent recruits to do so was Eagles Landing Christian wide receiver, Quentin Thomas. Thomas revealed his top ten last week and it had Georgia Tech in it.

Thomas is a 6-0 200 LBS wide receiver who has good hands and makes tough catches for someone his size. He would be a good addition to the wide receiver room and it is a good sign that the Yellow Jackets made the top ten for the talented wide receiver.

Georgia Tech is going to have to beat out some good competition for Thomas if they want to land the receiver. Boston College, West Virginia, Arkansas, and Georgia State are all threats to get a commitment from Thomas.

Look for the coaching staff to try and get Thomas on a visit this summer. That would be the big next step in this recruitment.

