Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Zion Taylor Releases Top Ten

One of the top talents at wide receiver for Georgia Tech listed the Yellow Jackets in his top ten

Georgia Tech is busy on the recruiting trail for the month of June and recently, one of their top targets at the wide receiver position released his top ten. Norcross High School wide receiver Zion Taylor listed the Yellow Jackets in that top ten and things are looking good right now in this recruitment for Georgia Tech.

Taylor is a playmaking receiver at 6-1 185 LBS and he is set to get even more interest this summer. A big senior season could be on the way for the talented receiver.

Some of the other schools in the top ten are Duke, Pitt, Utah, and Indiana. Georgia Tech does not want to lose such a talented in-state player from one of the best high schools in the state of Georgia and they definitely don't want to lose him to an ACC Coastal rival.

Look for the coaching staff to try and get Taylor on campus this fall for a visit and get ahead in this recruitment.

