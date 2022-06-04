Skip to main content

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Zion Taylor Releases Top Ten

One of the top talents at wide receiver for Georgia Tech listed the Yellow Jackets in his top ten

Georgia Tech is busy on the recruiting trail for the month of June and recently, one of their top targets at the wide receiver position released his top ten. Norcross High School wide receiver Zion Taylor listed the Yellow Jackets in that top ten and things are looking good right now in this recruitment for Georgia Tech. 

Taylor is a playmaking receiver at 6-1 185 LBS and he is set to get even more interest this summer. A big senior season could be on the way for the talented receiver. 

Some of the other schools in the top ten are Duke, Pitt, Utah, and Indiana. Georgia Tech does not want to lose such a talented in-state player from one of the best high schools in the state of Georgia and they definitely don't want to lose him to an ACC Coastal rival. 

Look for the coaching staff to try and get Taylor on campus this fall for a visit and get ahead in this recruitment. 

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball Placed in Knoxville regional for NCAA Tournament

How Georgia Tech Baseball matches up with every team in their NCAA Regional

Top Georgia Tech Safety Target Sets Official Visit Date

2023 offensive lineman Patrick Screws sets official visit date for Georgia Tech

Zachariah Keith
Football

Top Edge Target Zachariah Keith Sets Official Visit Date to Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Zion Taylor
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receiver Target Zion Taylor Releases Top Ten

By Jackson Caudelljust now
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech Loses NCAA Tournament Opener to Campbell due to Another Poor Pitching Performance

By Jackson Caudell17 hours ago
Christian Burkhalter
Football

UCLA Defensive End Transfer Christian Burkhalter Chooses Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 3, 2022
Quentin Ajiero
Football

Top 2023 Cornerback Target Officially Visiting Georgia Tech This Weekend

By Jackson CaudellJun 3, 2022
Georgia Tech
Football

2023 Athlete Che Ojarikre on Official Visit to Georgia Tech this Weekend

By Jackson CaudellJun 3, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Kevin Parada and Andrew Jenkins Named All-Americans For Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 2, 2022
Georgia Tech
Football

2023 Defensive Tackle Adrian Griffin Picks up an Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 1, 2022
Nasir Smith
Football

Grayson Defensive Tackle Nasir Smith Receives Offer From Georgia Tech

By Jackson CaudellJun 1, 2022