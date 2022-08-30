Former Georgia Tech Receiver Kyric McGowan cut by Washington Commanders

It is cut-down day in the NFL and unfortunately, a few former Georgia Tech football standouts were unable to make the final rosters for some teams. One of those guys is former wide receiver Kyric McGowan, a former transfer from Northwestern.

McGowan was signed as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders after the draft and was hoping to get one of the final roster spots. The Commanders have made wide receiver a priority this offseason and have added some newcomers through the draft.

Former Georgia Tech wide receiver Kyric McGowan will hope to land with another NFL team this season Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

McGowan is not the biggest receiver at 5-11 200 LBS, but he is a precise route runner and quick in space. He spent the first few seasons of his college career playing for Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern. During his time with the Wildcats, McGowan amassed 66 catches for 773 yards and two touchdowns. He then transferred to Georgia Tech, where he would have a career season

In 2021, McGowan had 37 catches for 467 yards and seven touchdowns. One thing that was surprising for the receiver in his lone season with Georgia Tech was that they never gave him an opportunity to run the ball in the offense. Northwestern made him an integral part of the offense and that was something that Georgia Tech did not do.

Hopefully, McGowan will catch on somewhere, perhaps on a practice squad, and start making his way to an NFL roster.

