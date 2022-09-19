Georiga Tech in the NFL: How did Former Georgia Tech Stars do in Week Two?

It was a crazy week two in the NFL and Georgia Tech had some of its former stars in action during the day and on Sunday night.

Former Yellow Jacket and current Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker was out this week with an injury and is still banged up heading into week three so he was not included here.

So how did the former Yellow Jackets do on Sunday?

Former Georgia Tech defensive tackle Adam Gotsis recorded a sack on Sunday for the Jaguars Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

1. Former punter Pressley Harvin III on punted the ball four times for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday against the New England Patriots, averaging over 50 yards per punt.

2. Former defensive tackle Adam Gotsis had two tackles and one sack, as well as three quarterback hits for the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in their big win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

3. San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason is still waiting to get his first carry in an NFL regular season game, as he did not record one against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

4. Darren Waller did what he usually does and that is be one of the most effective tight ends in the NFL. He caught six passes for 50 yards and one touchdown, but the Raiders lost to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller caught a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

5. Green Bay Packers safety Tariq Carpenter was inactive for the game against the Bears on Sunday night

6. Tight end Tyler Davis was targeted once, but did not pull in a catch against the Bears.

7. Jack Coco remains the starting long snapper for the Packers and helped them get the win on Sunday night.

It was another solid week for the Yellow Jackets in the NFL and hopefully, Mason and Carpenter will start to see more snaps as the year goes on.

