Georgia Tech Football: Grades for Each Unit on Defense vs Ole Miss

It was not a good performance for the Georgia Tech defense yesterday against Ole Miss, allowing over 500 yards of total offense, including 300 plus on the ground. The defense was seemingly out of position on most snaps and could not stop the running back tandem of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins.

This defense appears to not be any better than last year if yesterday is any indication and is going to have a lot of work to do ahead of going on the road to face UCF on Saturday.

Here are the grades for each defensive unit vs Ole Miss.

Defensive Line- F

Georgia Tech was unable to get any pressure on Ole Miss Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

The defensive line was part of the reason that Ole Miss was allowed to rush for over 300 yards. They were not getting any push up front and getting in the backfield. On top of that, they got no pressure on the quarterback.

Zeek Biggers led the unit with six tackles, Keion White had five, and Kyle Kennard had three. There is just no impact from any player on this unit on a consistent basis and that will be a problem against UCF next week if it's not fixed.

Linebackers-F

Georgia Tech's linebackers had a tough day against Ole Miss on Saturday Georgia Tech Athletics

Both Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas had double-digit tackles, but it is hard to give out a good grade when so many rushing yards are allowed.

Eley also had a sack in the game and three for loss and a forced fumble. Eley and Thomas are the two best players on the defense and both can play better than they did on Saturday. They were out of position a lot of times on run plays and had missed tackles as well. Hopefully, Eley and Thomas can rebound in time against UCF.

Secondary- F

Ole Miss did not throw the ball much, but they got chunk plays when they were completed. Jaxson Dart was 10-16 for 207 yards and averaged 20 yards per completion and 12 yards per attempt. Safety Jaylon King did get an interception, but the Yellow Jackets were not able to take advantage of it.

Ole Miss got some guys behind the secondary and there were some thows that Dart missed. The tackling was not great either. Zamari Walton led the unit with eight tackles and both K.J. Wallace and Myles Sims finished with at least five. This unit is going to be tested in the coming weeks and they have to step up their play.

