Darren Waller Ranked 58th in the NFL's Top 100 Players List

Every year before the new season begins, the NFL runs down their list of the top 100 players in the league. It is a huge topic of discussion and one that fans look forward to each season.

One former Georgia Tech star Darren Waller had to face a bit of a drop in the ranking due to an injury-plagued season a year ago, but he is still highly thought of among his peers.

The players voted Waller 58th overall in the top 100 and that was a drop of 23 from the previous year. Here is what NFL.com wrote about Waller in their ranking:

"Since bursting onto the scene as the Raiders’ starting tight end in 2019, Waller has carried the load as Derek Carr’s favorite target. He’s amassed 252 receptions and 3,006 yards on 355 targets in those three seasons thanks to an uncoverable combination of size and speed. Despite playing through knee and back injuries that contributed to him missing six games last year, Waller still posted a top-10 season for receiving yards at his position. The elite tight end remains one of the sports world’s most inspiring stories of redemption."

I am expecting a huge bounce-back season for the former Yellow Jacket and he will be among the league's best tight ends in 2022.

