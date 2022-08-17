What Kaleb Edwards, Derrik Allen, and Kenan Johnson Said After Practice

After defensive backs coach Travares Tillman was done at the podium after Tuesday's practice, defensive backs Kaleb Edwards, Derrik Allen, and Kenan Johnson got a chance to talk to the media.

Here is everything that those guys had to say today.

Kaleb Edwards

1. On if he thought he would play nickel when he first got to Georgia Tech...

"My thoughts coming in really and truly, I thought I was going to start at free safety, but I am a guy that goes wherever is needed. They threw me in at nickel and I took to that spot. I truly appreciate (Geoff) Collins giving me the opportunity to try it out and trying it out has been good for me."

2. On how he thinks the group is progressing compared to a year ago...

"Honestly, I would say that we are a lot tighter as a group. I think it is more of a family bond now and it makes things feel a whole lot better and makes communication a whole lot easier. I think bringing in (Travares) Tillman, he has made that family dynamic with us and that makes us a lot more dangerous in the secondary."

3. On how they became closer as a group and...

"Really and truly, I think we all just realized we have to have fun doing this, so we started going out to dinner, Coach Till took us out one time for lunch. We are just going out, having fun, us guys were hanging out during the summer, doing extra work, doing this, doing that, I think we just ended up growing together and just realizing that we are all out here competing for jobs and competing for spots, but at the same time we are competing for a common goal."

4. On if those things did not happen last year...

"It happened a lot last year also, I just don't think we came together as quick as we needed to. I think coming together in the summer, instead of trying to work on it during the season has made a difference."

5. On how it has been like playing for Coach Tillman and his coaching style...

"He is like a father to us honestly, He gets us what we need, he tells us we are going to excel, we got no other option and I really appreciate him telling us that because I think giving us that option. We need to be able to know we are strong mentally and we are strong physically and we need to get the job done, his dynamic of coaching has really been good for us and I think it is going to make us better this season."

6. On how Coach Tillman's message is received, knowing that he played here at the same position...

"We do get after him a lot, we always want to see his highlights and what he did here, which is kind of funny. Just knowing that as a Tech man himself, that he is the person that we are all trying to be and get to the goals that he also achieved and try to do that as well and that makes all the difference in a coach, which I am trying to get us there to that point and that is what is going to make us better."

7. His thoughts on Coach Tillman's Georgia Tech Highlights...

"He tries not to show us. He showed us one picture yesterday, trying to show his vertical in a team meeting and it was not that high, I'm just saying."

8. On what he has seen from the defensive line this summer...

"That is where it starts honestly. If those guys aren't right, we are not going to be good on the back end. Those guys have been amazing this summer, day in and day out. Zeek (Biggers), (D'Quan) Douse, Keion (White), those guys have been working their tail off and we really got behind them ourselves and that linebacking corps is behind them too, so I think with the success they are going to have this year, we are going to have success."

9. On if turnovers are a subject they talk about...

"He expects us to go out and make plays, but turnovers are an emphasis and Coach Thacker talks about turnovers too. We do circuits, takeaway circuits and making sure that we are getting the ball out, trying to get interceptions, trying to work on tackling so we can hit in the strike zone and stay safe while we are doing that type of stuff. Turnovers are a big emphasis, we need turnovers this year, I don't think we had enough last year and I think creating more this year will allow us to win more games this year."

10. On if he is hoping he could get a chance to blitz more this year and if that is an emphasis...

"I think of myself as more of an aggressive DB, I like to get in a pass rush, I like to come off the edge, make tackles. Being aggressive in those scenarios, is hopefully going to be a big part of my game this year. Hopefully, I will get to see the full extent of it this year."

Kenan Johnson

1. On what kind of role he is playing this year and what position we can expect to see him at...

"Coach Tillman feels like my primary position will be at corner, he said he likes me outside, but I could still have a role inside at nickel, that option could still be open as well."

2. On if he feels confident that he will have a healthy season and make an impact...

"I have been very consistent with the trainers in the training room and just trying to stay ahead of the injuries. I feel 100% right now and the best I have felt since I have been here, so I feel like I will be able to contribute to the defense this year."

3. Was asked to give an example of miscommunication in the secondary last season...

"So last year, we had two position coaches, one for the corners and one for the safeties and just having us together now with one DB coach and in meetings has helped us stay on the same page and make adjustments together. We just practice help communicating in general so that is one thing that I feel like we kinda lacked with the room being separated, I didn't always feel like we were one and that has just been a lot better, being together in one room."

4. On if he has noticed that guys have been locked in on the process...

"We have preached next play mentality, we know what's up, we know what we have to do . At the same time, we are not worried about the little things, the only thing we are worried about is trying to get better the next play, whats out technique, what do we have, it is just next play mentality."

5. On if Coach Tillman gave him anything to work on after spring practice...

"He is about the little things, just technique, making sure your eyes are where they need to be, basically just staying polished."

6. On if he thinks there is a young receiver ready for a breakout season...

"I like Malik Rutherford, I feel he is very electric, he does a lot of good things as far as knowing how to get open, I feel he definitely knows how to get open. That is a guy I would say that has caught my eye."

7. On if there is a certain member of the group that makes the call to switch alignments based on what the offense has...

"So normally, we let the safeties and the nickels dictate what rules and things that we are going to play once we break and see the formation, so it definitely would be more on, we try to let the safeties talk more and less on the corners."

8. On what it has been like going against EJ Jenkins in practice...

"It is definitely different, seeing a guy EJ's size line up outside, it kinda keeps you on your heels and you can't really make a mistake, you don't want to be in any negative position or anything like that, you gotta make sure you are always on top, you have to be physical obviously, just because of how big he is. It has been a good challenge though and I think he has definitely helped the team get better."

Derrik Allen

1. On what it is like being the hunted now rather than the hunter...

"It has definitely been a long journey. I remember coming up, being in fall camp, complaining about reps, complaining about wanting to go go go, now that I am finally up here, I remember that feeling of like someone is trying to get up here, someone is trying to take all of my reps. I try to give 100% and be a good leader I guess."

2. On the advice, if any, he gave to the incoming DB transfers...

"Well the funniest thing is, KJ (Wallace), I have known him my whole life, since I was like seven or eight years old, so it is kind of an insane process. Just keep to it, keep your head down and just work and everything is going to play out. Make sure you are in a spot where we are a family, we are comfortable and if you can open up to me, I can open up to you."

3. On why he chose #4...

"I just felt like it was time for a change-up. My process, I wrote a letter to Coach Collins, just explaining my journey, leadership, how I wanted to take on that role and I feel it was a good transition, a new number being a new person and he agreed that he likes #4, I would have preferred #7 just because that was the family number, but I am ready for four just because it is a new environment."

4. On the things he thinks the group is doing better and can carry into the season...

"First things first, it is communication-wise. Everyone is one the same page with everything. Secondly is just the accountability. We are not afraid to hold each other accountable, nobody is on a different pedestal than anyone else, you can still get the same amount of coaching and talk that anyone else would get."

5. On what he is seeing from the guys behind him...

"The thrill of competition. Everyone wants to, we all want to be big though, we all want that one spot and it is just everyday in practice, challenging and pushing. You don't want to mess up and if you come out, someone else could go out there and make a play. Everyone has to be on top of their game."

6. On the miscommunication issues that arose from being in different rooms last year...

"So communication-wise, if say, we make a sky right call, the corner interprets that as an under, it can mess up the corners press or off coverage and that can really throw off the whole thing, so that is why we really try to meet before practice, before games and like make sure all of our calls, like our buzzes and understand when to come off, when to stay on and rotation wise, just different strengths."

7. On how they hold other guys accountable...

"Honestly it depends on the person. Everyone takes, I don't know how to word it... everyone takes discipline differently and you just can't get in someone's face and what not. You have to know how to approach someone and I think that is where that connection we have, we have been around each other so long, we have had those Madden arguments, we know how to speak to one another, like, each person speaks to a different person. Some people, yeah you can pat them on the side and they know how to take it and receive it and give it back."

