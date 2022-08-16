Everything Defensive Backs Coach Travares Tillman Said After Tuesday's Practice

After the Georgia Tech offensive line had their turn to speak to the media on Monday, it was time for the defensive backs to take the stand on Tuesday after practice. Defensive backs coach, Georgia Tech alumni, and passing game coordinator Travares Tillman spoke to the media following practice and discussed a number of topics.

Here is everything that Tillman had to say on Tuesday.

1. On how he feels about the progression of the secondary...

"I think they are doing a really good job so far. As always, there is work to do, but I think we are ahead of schedule. Like I said, we have some work to do in trying to piece together that secondary and we are still working on that."

2. On Derrik Allen and Jaylon King and the depth of the safety position...

"Those guys are doing a great job. You might see them first, but that does not necessarily mean they are first. I am still evaluating each position, there are no starters right now, everybody is still on an equal playing field and we'll see how it ends up after this next scrimmage."

3. On the types of problems that can lead to a misstep in communication...

"Pre-snap communication I think is good, when things start moving, there are some guys that can handle that and some guys that can't, we are constantly working on that in the film room and when we are doing walkthroughs, we are constantly working on when those people start moving and we are having to make changes, so we are trying to get all of that stuff taken care of."

4. On if any of the transfers brought in are standing out...

"Kenny Bennett has come in and been a welcome addition. He brings a type of physicality and aggressiveness to the secondary that I like. Ahmari Harvey is a kid that is coming on strong and he is playing with really good technique, he is doing all of the right things. Khari Gee, he is having a pretty good camp. KJ Wallace actually has had a really good camp. I have been pleased with all of those guys, they are going to continue to work and hopefully help us during the season."

5. On LaMiles Brooks and his role on the defense...

"He is playing one of the safety spots for us and he is doing a really good job. He is trying to get into football shape, you know after the injury and getting secure with his body, but he is doing a really good job. He is one of those guys in the room that keeps life in the room and he is a funny guy that keeps everybody up and I really enjoy coaching that kid."

6. On if anyone in the group has versatility to play multiple postions like he did when playing at Tech...

"I won't answer that right now, but I do have guys that can play multiple positions right now and that is kind of what I look for in guys, even in recruiting, guys that can play multiple positions, you never know when you have to move guys around. You don't want to have guys pigeon holed into one position. That is one thing that I look for and we do have guys that can play multiple positions."

7. On challenges that lead to miscommunication...

"Just recognizing and getting from one side of the field to the other. Getting it to the corners, you have to be a little more vocal. Like I said though, it is coming and a work in progress, I mean we stil have some practices to go before that first game and I'm confident we can work out all of those kinks."

8. On if the identification in the secondary starts with the safeties...

"It starts with the safeties. I need a loud safety back there, a smart safety and we got guys that can handle that challenge."

9. On freshmen Jaylin Marshall and Clayton Powell-Lee...

"I think those guys are close. They are impressive freshmen, especially Clayton, I call him the young vet because he studies, he does everything right on the field, he is just beyond his years, the kid is going to be a really good player here, I am excited for him. Jaylin Marshall, he is a big tough guy and I think he will help us as well. Not to leave out Rodney Shelley, he is having a good camp as well but I am really happy with those guys."

10. On Kaleb Edwards...

"He came in the spring and did a really really good job and I think he has continued to do a good job. Obviously, we brought in KJ Wallace in and Kenny Bennett, who adds depth there and adds competition and that is what we want in the secondary, we want competition at every position and I think we have that and I think that is going to help us become a stronger secondary."

11. On Kenyatta Watson...

"I think Kenyatta is a really good player. He can cover like nobody else, a really smart kid, willing tackler. I am impressed with the kid, he is just one of those guys that is in the rotation that is going to help us win football games."

12. On what he has seen from Zamari Walton and Myles Sims...

"They have been very consistent and that is kinda what you want, you want boring corners, you want everything to be boring, reduntant. Line up, next play, line up, next play and that is what they are giving me right now and I really appreciate them, just the way they are leading with their actions more than thier words and I appreciate the way they have come out and worked this fall."

