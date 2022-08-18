After wide receivers coach Del Alexander got done speaking to the media following Wednesday's practice, running backs coach Mike Daniels had his chance at the podium.

Here is everything that Daniels had to say.

1. On what he is seeing in the kick and punt return game...

"We have revved it up in the last three or four days, in regards of putting them in challenging positions, numbers of kicks, you know in my opinion, those are like free throws, so the number of reps really matters. I think we have three or four guys that we are really looking at in regards to the guys that are actually going to be back there. So when you start thinking about the Nate McCollum's of the world, the Malik's (Rutherford) of the world, the Malachi's (Carter), those are some guys that we are looking at and it is an ongoing battle."

"Coach Collins does a phenomenal job of giving us time to actually coach that up, which is rare and unique to us in my opinion, in regards to gunner school and returner school. We are excited about the group."

2. On the two freshmen running backs (Antonio Martin and Jamie Felix)...

"I've got two good ones. You brought up Jamie Felix, a Camden County kid who has a chance. He is green and young and there is a lot that he has to learn but in regards to his skill set and his ability to learn, his toughness, his lower body balance, he is pretty good in those spaces and I am excited about him and his development and I think everyday matters, every rep matters, every period matters in his growth and development and he has shown signs of having the "It" and we are excited about it."

"Obviously we were able to see Antonio in the spring and from the spring until now, he is a much better product. I am excited about those two young guys, they are a joy to be around and I think from a talent standpoint, they both have a chance."

3. On how he manages a deep backfield and dividing up playing time...

"Two things. I do have experience and have success to having multiple guys, three and four guys if you go check any, the way college football is set up today if you're running the football and having success and you're playing bowl games and you're playing conference championship games, you're going to need three guys. For us, I have three guys who are good football players who have different skill sets so it is my job and it is Coach Chip Long's job to find those balances and ways to be sure that we can maximize their abilities. Overall, when you start thinking about the group, I like them all and I think they are all three good football players and I am talking about the older guys."

"I am excited. We are going to need every one of them and we plan on running the football so we are going to need them."

4. On the competition at the running back position...

"I think honestly, it is not cliche, they are all one. If you watch practice, there is times when Dylan starts the group, there is time when Dontae starts it and there is time when Hassan starts it. It just depends on what we are trying to do, we are in some two-back stuff where we have two running backs in there. As far as the pecking order, we are still trying to figure that out, if there is one. Again, they are all ones and just depending on the situation and what is going on, who's hot, what we are trying to accomplish offensively and who fits that skill set and like I have said in the last question, I have had experience doing that and if you look at the group that I had last year, you had two All-Conference, with a guy who rushed for one thousand. I have a good feel for my guys and good relationships so I manage the brotherhood and manage, make sure that I am paying attention to all the things to make sure there is enough out there for everybody."

5. On knowing which situation to put a player in...

"In my mind, we are in the middle of camp as we are leading into game day, some of those things are being solidified, there are some ideas that I have. Hassan's skillset is different than (Dylan) McDuffie's skillset, so just finding ways to put those guys in a space. There is a framework that I have in mind, but I think some of them are still being ironed out and trying to figure out who's what, where, so I can have a detailed plan and the guys know exactly what to expect what I need from them when it comes to game down."

6. On if what he has done in recruiting is relationship building or selling a school...

"That is a great question. I think there is a healthy 50-50 balance. People who haven't been to Georgia Tech don't understand how special this place is when you start thinking about what it does for you outside of the school and start thinking about outside of football and beyond. Atlanta is one of the best places in this world. You go and find guys and you find out there is a ton of guys that want to be here and you match that with my personality and you match that with the relationship piece because that is important to me and it is something that I truly believe in, in my heart and so when you get that, you get Atlanta and you get Georgia Tech and how special this place is and you get a guy who is passionate about being around people and love developing young people, that is why you have success and we will continue that."

7. On how he keeps guys engaged if they are not getting the reps they want...

"That is a great question. It is not cliche when you talk about the relationship piece, but it is also good coaches and dealing with these kids these days, they really want to know the "why". If you are detailed and you communicate the "why", why you might not be performing the right way and why this guy is ahead of you. I think kids understand, kids see the film, they are realists and just being humble enough to say as his manager, as his coach, as his leader and be able to communicate why and what he needs to work on."

"I don't feel like that will be a problem in my room, because I always harp on the "why" and the details of not just "hey, you need to do better", this is what you need to do and how you need to do it and maybe that is the teacher in me from my high school background, but I firmly believe that. So that is how I respond to that."

