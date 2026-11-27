It has been a decade since Georgia Tech was able to say they beat the Georgia Bulldogs.

After their second win over Georgia in three seasons, it has been a decade of misery for the Yellow Jackets. When they last beat UGA, Kirby Smart was in his first season and still trying to turn his program around, but Smart and Georgia's rise to becoming the top power in the sport have coincided with Georgia Tech's losing streak. From 2017-2022, the game was one blowout after another, but since Brent Key was hired as the full-time head coach, he has made this rivalry more competitive, losing 31-23 in 2023, 44-42 (eight overtimes) in 2024, and 16-9 last season.

The 35.5-point spread suggests that this might be the most lopsided result of the Key-Smart head coaching matchup so far.

Here are three bold predictions for tomorrow's edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

1. Georgia is covering the spread by halftime

If I were Smart and the Bulldogs, I would try to come out and get a massive lead and then get the backups in because of next week's SEC Championship game. Georgia will face one of Texas/Alabama/Tennessee next week in Atlanta and also have the College Football Playoff coming up. I would imagine that Smart and his staff would love not to have a competitive game in the second half where his main starters have to take more hits and I don't think he will need to do that.

Last week, Wake Forest held a 36-7 lead over Georgia Tech at halftime and I think we are going to see something similar tomorrow in Athens.

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Utah

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2. Graham Knowles gets his first start

Last weekend, Grady Adamson was injured near the end of the loss to Wake Forest and it was revealed afterwards that he broke his collarbone and would not be able to play in the season finale against the Bulldogs. That leaves Georgia Tech with Alberto Mendoza and Graham Knowles as the options at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.

Mendoza has been struggling for the past month and not to mention he got banged up in the last game. Earlier this week, Key said that he would be a game-time decision. If Mendoza can't go, Knowles will get his first career start.

It will be a tall task if they do end up turning to Knowles, as he has barely seen the field in his three seasons with the program. He has great size and arm strength, but facing the best defense in the country with loads of future NFL Draft picks on the other side is a tough ask. With the season sitting at 3-8, it might be worth a look to see if there is something to build off of going forward.

3. Georgia Tech allows 600 yards again

Last week against Wake Forest, the Yellow Jackets allowed 600 yards of total offense, 349 through the air and 258 on the ground, and while the Demon Deacons are an elite offense, Georgia is even better.

The Bulldogs have a ruthlessly efficient attack on offense and I don't think they are going to have any problem moving the ball on one of the worst defenses in the country.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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