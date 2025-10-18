How Significant Was Miami's Loss To Louisville For Georgia Tech & The ACC?
A surprising result happened last night when No. 2 Miami fell to Louisville on Friday night at home in Coral Gables. One of the main culprits in the defeat was Carson Beck, who threw four interceptions in the loss to the Cardinals. Miami also struggled to get a running game going, mustering only 63 yards on the ground and 33 yards between Mark Fletcher Jr and Jordan Lyle.
Lousivlle leaned on their passing attack to carve out a improved Miami Hurricanes defense that had no answers for the dynamic duo of Miller Moss and Chris Bell. Moss threw for 248 yards and two touchdwons. Bell had nine catches for 136 yards and two touchdowns. His longest reception came from a 36 yard touchdown pass.
So why is that result significant?
Well for one it opens the door for the winner of Georgia Tech vs Duke to be in first place in the ACC. Duke comes into the game against the Yellow Jackets at 3-0 in conference play picking up wins over NC State, California, and Syracuse. Georgia Tech is also 3-0 and has picked up wins over Clemson, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest. The winner of this game will be 4-0 at the top of the conference along with Virginia. The Cavaliers play a non-conference opponent this week against Washington State before they resume ACC play against North Carolina next week.
The Yellow Jackets have a golden opportunity. For one, they can become 7-0 for the first time since 1966 with a win. They also would be undefeated in ACC play with one of the more favorable schedules remaining. Georgia Tech has matchups remaining against Syracuse, NC State, Boston College, and Pittsburgh. All are winnable games, and they will have another bye week between the NC State game and the Boston College matchup. This will come at a good spot for the Yellow Jackets, especially with some of the recent injuries they have had as they try and get guys back for the final stretch of the regular season.
Georgia Tech is coming into the matchup motivated being an underdog despite being undefeated this season. The Yellow Jackets have been getting teams best shot since they have been on the rise and established themselves as a contender, but now they are back in familiar territory being counted out and slept on. Coach Key commented on hearing that notion this past week.
"Thank you. That is where we like to be. Appreciate it. Appreciate the motivation," said Key.
It's not like the Yellow Jackets needed more motivation ahead of their matchup against Duke, but it certainly helps, especially when you have been a darling of the national media. Georgia Tech will once again get a chance to prove itself worthy, and that they are a different program than years past. They have the Cardinals to think about for a golden opportunity to be able to show the world they are the best team in the ACC and one that has bigger aspirations beyond an ACC crown and 7-0 start. Rather, they are a team looking to compete in the playoffs and make some noise