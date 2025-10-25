How To Watch And Listen To Georgia Tech vs Syracuse Today
It’s game day, and the Yellow Jackets have another opportunity on their hands against Syracuse on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to remain in first place in the ACC with a homecoming victory over the Orange. What has been most impressive about this Yellow Jackets team is their ability to win in various ways, whether running the ball at a high level or passing it. Their defense has emerged as an opportunistic unit and one that can make stands and keep the team in the game while the offense gets going. We saw it last week against Duke, how good this unit can be in the red zone, and can limit an explosive offense.
Saturday will be a little bit different with the Syracuse offense reeling some and struggling, but the Yellow Jackets are not overlooking this team and remain focused on the task at hand. Here is how to listen and watch the game on Saturday when Georgia Tech hosts Syracuse.
TV: ESPN
• Play-by-Play: Dave Pasch
• Analyst: Dusty Dvoracek
• Sideline Reporter: Taylor McGregor
• Mobile App: ESPN
• Online: WatchESPN.com
RADIO: Georgia Tech Sports Network
• Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra
• Analyst: Andrew Gardner
• Sideline Reporter: Chris Mooneyham
• In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan
• Across Georgia: Visit RamblinWreck.com for station affiliate list
• Satellite: SiriusXM 139 or 194
• Mobile Apps: GT Yellow Jackets, 680 The Fan, SiriusXM, TuneIn
• Online: RamblinWreck.com, 680TheFan.com
Looking Forward To Playing At Home
Georgia Tech has resurrected its home crowd and quietly has one of the best atmospheres in college football. It will be another big weekend for the Yellow Jackets and another opportunity for the fans to show how fanatic they are about the team on The Flats. Head coach Brent Key talked about the excitement of returning home.
"Good to be back home this week. We have talked a lot every week about the excitement and the crowds, playing at home. I think the coolest thing last week was that you start to see that on the road, to have the band there, the cheerleaders, the amount of fans we had at the game last week again really special for the team, for the players, to be able to see the support and know people are supporting them and are behind them and to be back home this week, homecoming this week, which you know as alum is a special thing. I guess I'm always at home, you'd say don't need to come back, but you know that's homecoming and all that stuff that's for the fans, it has nothing to do with the football game, has nothing to do with the you know the team we play or the game,” said Key.
“Another opportunity for us to go out there and compete against a really good opponent, and we are really excited to go. We have a lot of work to do between now and then."